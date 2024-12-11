Virushka's Love Story Turns 7

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are arguably India's most admired power couple. Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru extended warm wishes to RCB star Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on their 7th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 11.

Anu and Chikoo wed in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017.

RCB marked the occasion with a warm tribute to the couple on social media, saying, 'Serving couple goals ft. Virushka.'

'Wishing a very happy wedding anniversary to the power couple, Anushka and Virat. Here's to many more beautiful years together, and may you continue to inspire each other and the rest of the world!'

Dedicating his 30th Test century in Perth to Anushka, Kohli noted, 'The fact that she is here makes it even more special for me. Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, the challenges I face when I'm not performing well.'