When Kohli's India Conquered Australia

After several losses in the early years of the new century, a resurgent India notched up two consecutive series wins in Australia to become the Aussies' nemesis.

Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Captain Virat Kohli kisses the Border Gavaskar Trophy as he celebrates India's 2-1 series win over Australia after day five of the 4th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 7, 2019.

Fearless, confident and assertive make Virat Kohli and it was in those were very characteristics in which he moulded the squads he went on to lead. Whether home or abroad, Kohli's India never shied away from a good challenge.

Ajinkya Rahane's India did an encore by claiming the series on their last tour in 2020-2021 after Kohli led India to a maiden series triumph Down Under -- the first in 71 years -- in 2018-2019.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2014-15: Four Test series (Australia 2-0)

1st Test, Adelaide

Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: David Warner celebrates his century against India in the first innings of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval, December 9, 2014.

The series started on a sombre note for the Aussies who had tragically lost their team-mate Philip Hughes. The 25-year-old Australian batter was struck on the neck by a bouncer during a domestic match and passed away after two days in a Sydney hospital from the injury which caused massive bleeding to his brain.

The first Test started just days after his death and the opening Test in Adelaide was deemed a huge mental battle for the hosts.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Opening batsman David Warner (145) compiled a glorious, emotion-tinged, century after lunch.

Warner tore into India's hapless pacemen from his first delivery, crunching 14 boundaries at a sun-baked Adelaide Oval.

STAT CHECK David Warner became only the second Australian batsman to post a hundred in each innings of a Test against India. Don Bradman was the first to do so -- 132 and 127 not out at the MCG in January 1948.

Warner became spinner Karn Sharma's maiden Test victim when he was eventually dismissed for 145 (studded with 19 boundaries), caught on the boundary by Ishant Sharma.

Warner's opening partner Chris Rogers (9) and Shane Watson (14) were the next to go.

Captain Michael Clarke then reached his 50 but retired hurt before tea. Clarke was on 60 when he twisted to avoid a short ball from Ishant. He tried to stretch out the injury with medical staff but trudged off minutes later with Australia on 206-2.

India's bowlers fought back with a flurry of late wickets even as Steve Smith took Australia to 354-6 at stumps on Day 1.

Smith and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (41) added 87 runs before the latter was caught in the slips off Varun Aaron.

On Day 2, Clarke fought through pain to slam 128, while Smith (162 not out) also produced a career-best hundred (his 5th Test ton) against India's hapless bowling attack.

Both Clarke and Smith looked heaven-wards after completing their hundreds to pay tributes to Phil Hughes, who was named honorary 13th man before the match.

Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century in the 2nd innings during the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 14, 2014.

It was baptism by fire for Kohli, who was captain in the absence of an injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the first Test.

Openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan put on a strong reply after Australia declared their innings closed at 517-7 before the start of play.

Dhawan was dismissed for 25 before Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara frustrated the bowlers. Pujara went on to score a half century after lunch and later, together Kohli with added 81 runs.

After Pujara was out for 73, Ajinkya Rahane (62) came out and added a watchful 31 runs for the fourth wicket as India crossed the 200-run mark in the 56th over.

Virat Kohli became only the third Indian, after Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar, to score a century on his captaincy debut.

Kohli brought up a well-deserved century (115; 4x12) late in the day before putting on a 50-run stand with Rohit Sharma. Kohli was dismissed just before close as India piled on 369/5.

On Day 4, Australia quickly wrapped up India's innings for 444. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with 5 for 134.

With a 63-run lead, Rogers and Warner came out to bat but the former was dismissed early by Karn Sharma.

Warner and Watson (33) put on a steady partnership to take Australia to 139 for 1 at tea. They then put on a 102-run stand before the latter was bowled by Mohammad Shami just after tea.

Warner then added 102 before he was bowled by Karn Sharma.

Mitchell Marsh (40 off 26; 6x3) put some quick runs on the board to accelerate the scoring. Steve Smith scored a half-century and was unbeaten on 52 at stumps. Australia declared on their overnight score of 290-5 and set India 364 to win.

Dhawan and Vijay took guard as India chased victory on the fifth day. Dhawan's stay at the crease was cut short because of a dubious decision. He was wrongly given out in the fifth over as a short delivery from Mitchell Johnson struck his shoulder on its way to the 'keeper.

DID YOU KNOW? Virat Kohli's match total of 256 is the highest by a player on captaincy debut. New Zealand's Graham Dowling had scored 239 and 5 against India at Christchurch in February 1968.

After Pujara (21 runs off 38 balls) fell to Lyon, Kohli and Vijay then brought up the 100-run mark in the 31st over. While Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking, Vijay played with thought. They got the momentum India's way as the overs progressed.

Kohli got to his century, a brilliant 141, that featured 16 fours and one six, before harakiri in the Indian camp. Vijay was out LBW for 99 after which India lost their last eight wickets for 73 runs.

In an effort to get the team across the finish line, Kohli went for the big shot only to be caught in the deep before India were all out for 315.

Lyon dismantled the Indian batting with a haul of 7-152, giving him 12 wickets for the match, Australia taking a 1-0 series lead.

2nd Test, Brisbane

Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood took a fifer on debut, with figures of 5 for 68, in the 2nd Test against India at the Gabba, December 18, 2014.

Going into the 2nd Test at the Gabba, Australia were laid low by injuries to Clarke and Mitchell Starc, while the match marked Umesh Yadav's Test comeback.

Vijay turned the heat on the hosts, scoring a brilliant 144 off 213 balls on Day 1. He completed his fifth Test century before Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma built on his good work to take India to 311 for 4 at stumps.

Vijay and his opening partner Dhawan battled the challenging conditions and the 50-run mark came up for India in the 13th over.



Dhawan (24) was soon dismissed by Marsh. Australia's debutant pacer Josh Hazlewood then took out Cheteshwar Pujara (18) and Virat Kohli (19) to peg India back.

Rahane and Vijay shared a 124-run stand for the fourth wicket, with the Australian pacers struggling to find any rhythm in the hot and humid conditions.

Post tea, Vijay took the attack to the Aussies, finding the boundaries at will and brought up his ton in the last session. He was soon dismissed but Rahane (81) and Rohit kept up the momentum.

On Day 2, Hazlewood removed Rahane and then broke a 57-run partnership between Ashwin (35) and Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (33), triggering a collapse which saw the tourists lose their last four wickets for 23 runs. India were dismissed for 408. Hazlewood shone on debut with figures of 5 for 68.

Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Australia Captain Steven Smith celebrates his century on Day 3 in the second Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane, on December 19, 2014.

Australia lost Warner and Watson early. Chris Rogers hit his sixth Test half-century before he gloved a Umesh Yadav ball to wicket-keeper Dhoni for 55.

Smith and Shaun Marsh put together a stand of 87 for the fourth wicket before Yadav claimed his third victim. Australia reached 221 for four at the close of play on the second day.

DID YOU KNOW? Varun Aaron conceded more than 20 boundaries in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test at the Gabba, proving the most expensive bowler, going at 5.58 runs an over. In the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test at the Gabba, all 11 Australians in the batting line-up hit a boundary.

On Day 3, Smith completed a valiant century on captaincy debut and partnered with the tail-enders to give the hosts a valuable 97 run lead in their first innings after they were all out for 505.

Steve Smith was the ninth Australian captain to score a hundred whilst leading in his first Test. He followed in the footsteps of Billy Murdoch (1880), Harry Trott (1896), Monty Noble (1903), Clem Hill (1910), Warwick Armstrong (1920), Lindsay Hassett (1949), Greg Chappell (1975) and Graham Yallop (1978).

India were 71 for 1 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3. Murali Vijay (27) was snared by pacer Mitchell Starc after the batsman had hit a few boundaries.

Resuming play on Day 4, overnight batters Dhawan (81) and Pujara (43) were hit by a bolt of lightening as a magical spell of fast bowling from Johnson (4-61) in the first 20 minutes of play triggered an Indian collapse and the tourists lost their last nine wickets for 153 runs.

India were dismissed for 224, leaving Australia to chase 128 for victory.

Australia nearly made a meal of it but successfully chased down the target for a four-wicket victory and an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

3rd Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates his century on Day 2 of the Third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, December 27, 2014.

In another high scoring game, electing to bat, Australia captain Smith stood firm, scoring an undefeated 72 on an absorbing first day of the Boxing Day Test. From a shaky 184 for four, the home team reached 259 for five by stumps, mainly through the watchful effort of their captain and Brad Haddin, who was unbeaten on 23.



The Australians lost Warner (0) early but staged a recovery through Chris Rogers (57) and Shane Watson (52) in a 115-run partnership for the second wicket. They then lost three quick wickets, allowing the Indians to claw back into the game.

Smith and Shaun Marsh resumed after tea, but Marsh was out quickly for 32. Smith went on to score 192 and heap more misery on Indian bowlers as he guided the hosts to a mammoth first innings total of 530. It was Smith's seventh Test century and third from three matches in the series.

Ashwin (3-134) was India's best bowler, bowling with control throughout the innings. Mohammed Shami (4-138) took the most wickets, but leaked runs aplenty (23 fours).

Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century in the 3rd Test at the MCG, December 28, 2014.

In reply India were 108 for 1 at close of play on Day 2. Openers Vijay (55 batting) and Dhawan (28) put on a 50-run partnership before Ryan Harris had the struggling Dhawan caught by Smith at slips.

Rahane and Kohli struck inspired centuries during a record fourth-wicket partnership. The pair united with India vulnerable at 147-3 in the morning and were finally separated at 409-4 after tea, having creamed 262 runs off Australia's hapless bowlers, including 39 boundaries, before spinner Nathan Lyon broke the stand -- Rahane trapped leg before wicket for 147.

Kohli pushed on to 169 before he was brilliantly caught behind by wicket-keeper Brad Haddin. Debutant K L Rahul failed scoring just 3 and Haddin earlier notched his 250th dismissal with a brilliant, diving. catch to remove Pujara for 25.

Australia took an overall lead of 326 runs by the end of the fourth day after India were dismissed within 15 minutes of the start of play on Day 5, for the addition of only three runs on their overnight score of 462-8. Mitchell Johnson finished with 3-135.

The hosts had got off to a rousing start with Warner hitting 40 from 42 balls, inclusive of six fours. Ashwin then had Chris Rogers playing onto his stumps for 69.

STAT CHECK Most runs in a series by India batters in Australia Virat Kohli scored 692 runs in 4 Tests in the 2014-2015 series.

Rain intervened after lunch. When play resumed, the hosts were reduced to 174/4 in 43 overs at tea. Australia eventually declared on 318-9, setting India 384 to win in 70 overs. The tourists lost six wickets along the way, at times giving Australia a sniff of victory.

Finally, India held on for 174 for 6 to draw the match, with Dhoni (24 not out) and Ashwin (5 not out) unbeaten at the crease. Kohli top-scored for India with 54, while Rahane made 48.

4th Test, Sydney

Photograph: Daniel Munoz/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Steven Smith celebrates yet another century in the 4th Test at the SCG, January 7, 2015.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's shock retirement from Test cricket put Kohli at the helm from this Test on.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. They got off to a terrific start with a 200-run opening stand between Warner (101) -- registering his third ton in the series -- and Rogers (95), to once again expose a toothless Indian attack.

Warner slammed his 12th Test century after lunch.

India sent back the openers in quick succession post lunch but Smith and Watson had other ideas. They made India chase leather while stitching up a 144-run unbeaten third wicket partnership.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 8, 2015.

Smith went on to complete his fourth century in as many matches with a composed 117 as Australia declared on 572 for seven shortly after tea on day two. Shami picked his second five-wicket haul in Tests (5 for 112).

In response, India lost in-form opener Vijay for a duck. Rahul (31 not out) and Rohit (40 not out) then took India to 71-1 at stumps.

After Rohit perished, Kohli and Rahul hit brilliant tons to help India gain ground, the visitors ending the day on 342 for 5, still 230 runs behind in the first innings.

Rahul struck his maiden century before being dismissed on 110.

VIRAT KOHLI'S AUSTRALIAN LOVE AFFAIR With 692 runs in the four-match Test series in 2014-2015, Kohli has the most runs in a series by Indian batter in Australia. In eight innings in the 2014-2015 series, he scored at an average of 86.50 with four tons and one fifty, with the best score of 169. Kohli's 692 runs is the second most by an Indian batsman in an overseas series after the 774 Sunil Gavaskar accumulated in the West Indies in 1971. He became the first batsman in cricket history to score hundreds in his first three innings as Test captain. With four Test centuries in the 2014-2015 series in Australia he shares the record with Gavaskar for most centuries in a Test series. Gavaskar achieved the feat twice -- in 1971 and 1978/79, the West Indies being the opponents on both occasions. In 13 matches in Australia, King Kohli has scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08. In 25 innings, he has scored six tons and four fifties with a best score of 169.

Kohli added just five runs to his overnight score of 140 and during his innings, became only the second Indian batter to go past 500 runs in a Test series against Australia, following in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid, who accumulated 619 runs on the 2003-2004 tour Down Under.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar put on a doughty 65-run partnership with Ashwin before Australia mopped up the Indian tail to dismiss the tourists for 475, claiming a first-innings lead of 97.

In the 2nd essay, Smith raced to his half century off 44 balls and soon passed Don Bradman as his country's highest scorer in a series against India. His 71 took his series tally to 769.

Ashwin took four for 105 to record his best bowling figures overseas. He dismissed Warner (4) in the second over of the innings. He then bowled Watson off an inside edge for 16 before having Shaun Marsh (1) caught at slips and Burns at square leg.

Australia declared their second innings on their overnight score of 251 for six, setting India a target of 349 in 90 overs to register their first win in the series.

Even though Vijay scored 80 and Kohli hit 46, lack of substantial partnerships affected India and they survived, finishing on 252 for seven to draw the Test.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-2019: Four Test series (India 2-1)

1st Test, Adelaide

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 10, 2018.

This series was played in the shadow of the Sandpaper Gate earlier that year, that saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft receive year-long bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Tim Paine was handed the captaincy and the tourists, bubbling with youth and experience, were more than happy to face a depleted Australia.

In the opening Test, India won the toss and elected to bat first, but Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc sent India reeling to 86 for five after lunch.

Cheteshwar Pujara led a rear-guard and anchored vital partnerships with young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin before completing his defiant century, his 16th, that saved India the blushes.

Pujara was dismissed for 123 before India were bowled out for 250 on the very first ball of the morning session on Day 2.

Australia also lost early wickets and were placed at 57-2 at lunch with Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris back in the pavillion. Ashwin cleaned up the Australian top order with figures of 3/50 in 33 overs.

Travis Head (61) and Pat Cummins (10) put on a 50-run partnership in the last session but Australia slumped to 191/7 at close.

Rain hampered play on day three as India took a 15 run lead in the first innings after Australia were bowled out for 235, Head top-scoring with 72. Pant finished with six catches.

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara hit 123 and 71 to guide India to victory in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 10, 2018.

During India's reply, Hazlewood had Rahul caught behind for 44 after Starc dismissed Murali Vijay for 18 to end a 63-run opening stand.

Later, Pujara and Kohli thwarted Australia in a diligent partnership to push India to a position of strength. Lyon then snared Kohli for 34 (Kohli went past 1,000 Test runs in Australia during his innings), to end their 71-run stand. Pujara survived to stumps on 40 not out, with Rahane on one run and India had a 166 run lead at the close.

Having bowled India out for 307 after lunch on Day 4 -- Lyon the pick of the bowlers with a six-wicket haul -- Australia were set 323 for victory.

Australia stuttered in their chase and were struggling at 84 for 4. Ashwin and Shami combined to tear through Australia's top order, the hosts ending the day on 104 for 4.

With 219 runs required on a fifth day track, the hosts were bowled out for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before tea as India took for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Pant finished with 11 catches to equal the record for most dismissals in a Test by a wicket-keeper, sharing it with England's Jack Russell and South Africa's A B de Villiers.

2nd Test, Perth

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Australian players celebrate after winning the second Test in Perth, December 18, 2018.

Australia won the toss and batted through the first session without losing a wicket, doggedly overcoming a green-tinged Perth pitch. The hosts reached stumps on 277 for six with Captain Paine unbeaten on 16 and Cummins 11 not out.

Harris and Finch put together a 112-run opening partnership before Jasprit Bumrah trapped him lbw for 50.

DID YOU KNOW? No Indian batter has scored a century on debut in Australia. Mayank Agarwal's 76 at the MCG, in December 2018, is the highest score by an Indian on debut in Australia.

Usman Khawaja, Harris, and Peter Handscomb were quickly dismissed before Head and Shaun Marsh watchfully dug Australia out of a hole, before the latter fell for 45.

Australia added 49 vital runs to their overnight score and folded at 326.

In reply, a shaky start saw the visitors lose openers Vijay and Rahul cheaply either side of lunch before Pujara fell for 24 after putting on a 74-run stand with Kohli.

An aggressive Rahane counter-attacked to break the shackles, as Kohli reached his half century with a powerful cut shot to the boundary. India fought back to reach stumps at 172 for three with Kohli 82 not out and his deputy Rahane unbeaten on 51.

An enthralling 4th morning session belonged to the peerless Kohli, who hit his 25th Test ton (123) before getting caught at slips off Cummins. Lyon then cleaned up the tail to finish with 5-67.

Australia took a 75 run lead and reached stumps at 132 for four with Khawaja 41 not out and Paine unbeaten on eight.

Post a wicketless morning session, Australia collapsed in a heap as they lost five wickets for 15 runs in the space of eight overs. Shami was the wrecker-in-chief, taking 4-26 in seven overs after lunch.

The last wicket pairing of Starc (14) and Hazlewood (17 not out) frustrated the Indian team though, and added 36 golden runs for the tenth wicket, taking the lead past 280.

Chasing 287 for victory, India were 112 for five at stumps. Kohli's (17) dismissal in the 20th over of the second innings dealt the team a massive blow.

India pinned their faint hopes on Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant when they resumed, but the flicker quickly evaporated when Vihari fell for 28 in the morning's sixth over. Pant then tried to chance his arm in a desperate search for runs, but miscued and was caught out for 30. India lost four wickets for 3 runs and Australia won by 146 runs to level the series. Lyon claimed eight wickets for the Test.

3rd Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the third Test against Australia at the MCG, December 30, 2018.

The third Test at the MCG saw opener Mayank Agarwal make his Test debut. India won the toss and elected to bat first. Agarwal scored confident 76 runs off 161 balls before Kohli and Pujara steered India to a solid 215 for two on Day 1 of the third Test.

During his knock, Agarwal became only the second Indian to make a 50-plus score on debut on Australian soil after Dattu Phadkar (51) at the SCG in December 1947.

Make-shift opener Vihari was dismissed for 8 in his 40-run stand with Agarwal but they batted out 18.5 overs. This is India's longest opening stand in terms of balls faced in Test cricket across Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa since December 2010.

Kohli and Pujara stitched together a 92-run stand for the third wicket after the latter scored his 17th Test ton and second century (106) of the series and Kohli added 82 runs to build a hefty total.

Rohit also contributed an unbeaten 63 before Kohli declared at 443 for seven.

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Pat Cummins' wicket on Day 5 of the MCG Test.

Later, Australia's openers survived the final nervous overs of a scorching hot afternoon as the home side reached eight without loss at the end of day two.

Jasprit Bumrah's innings haul of 6-33 is the best recorded by an Indian bowler at the MCG.

Bumrah (6 for 33) pummelled Australia to fire India to a commanding position as the hosts were all out for 151.

In the 2nd essay, Kohli's batsmen struggled as much as their Australian counterparts with Cummins taking four wickets in a lion-hearted spell as India staggered to stumps at 54-5.

With a 346 run lead, Agarwal was 28 not out at stumps with pugnacious Pant on six. Cummins had career-best figures of 6-27 before Kohli declared India's second innings at 106-8 on the morning of Day 4.

Australia, chasing an improbable 399, were reduced to 258 for eight at close on Day 4.

The entire morning session of Day 5 was washed due to rain and once play resumed after lunch, it didn't take long for India to claim the last two wickets as Australia lasted just 4.3 overs on the final day to be dismissed for 261 in 22 minutes.

The visitors won by 137 runs to make history and take an unassailable 2-1 series lead. It was also India's 150th Test victory.

4th Test, Sydney

Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate winning the Test series in Australia after the fourth match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 7, 2019.

Pujara played the anchor's role yet again with his third masterful hundred of the series, helping India dominate Australia on the opening day of the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Opener Mayank Agarwal was another solid performer, continuing his good form with a 77 run knock. During his patient knock, Pujara faced 250 balls, hitting 16 of them for fours, and added 75 runs for the unbeaten fifth wicket stand with Vihari.

Pujara brought up his 18th Test hundred off 199 balls after Agarwal reached his second Test half-century off 96 balls. India made a strong start by ending at 303/4 in 90 overs.

India then went on to score their second highest team total on Australian soil, piling up 622/7 declared on the second day of the match. Their highest team total, 705/7 declared, was also incidentally scored at the same venue, in 2004.

Pujara fell for 193 and Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a hundred Down Under with an unbeaten 159 that came off 189 balls.

Pant, who struck 15 fours and a six, then put on 204 runs for the seventh wicket with Ravindra Jadeja. This was India's highest seventh wicket stand against Australia, after Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha's 199 in Ranchi (2017).

Resuming on their overnight score of 24 for no loss, Khawaja and Harris quickly got off the blocks and sped to 50 within 7 overs of play before they crossed 100 in the 30th over.

After Khawaja was taken out by Kuldeep Yadav, Harris then brought up his second Test half century off only 67 balls.

Indian batters hit five tons over the four matches in 2018-2019, with Man of the Series Cheteshwar Pujara recording three of them, aggregating 521 runs from seven innings at an average of 74.42.

The hosts were rocked post lunch when Harris (79) and Shaun Marsh were sent back by Jadeja in quick succession and were struggling at 236/6 when rain and bad light stopped play in the final session, the hosts still 386 runs adrift of India's tally.

Australia were bowled out for 300 (104.5 overs) in their first innings and were asked to follow on -- the first time in 30 years Australia had suffered such ignominy on home soil -- surrendering a lead of 322 runs. Kuldeep Yadav took 5-99, making instant impact in his first game of the series.

Australia were 6-0 in 4 overs at close on Day 4. India ended a 71-year wait for a Test series victory in Australia on Day 5 when the rain-affected fourth and final Test ended in a draw.

Kohli's India won the series 2-1 to deservedly become the first side from the Asian sub-continent to take the honours Down Under.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-2021: Four Test series (India 2-1)

1st Test, Adelaide

Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing Virat Kohli in India's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide, December 19, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic had brought the world to its knees. Cricket matches were played in empty stadiums, players and backroom staff were living in bio-bubbles, masks were mandatory, no celebratory high-fives were allowed. It was the new normal and the norms were followed when India travelled to Australia in 2020-2021.

Shane Warne was slammed by cricket fans for using a racial name for Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval. Warne called Pujara 'Steve' while commentating on air and laughed while making the racial reference. 'Steve' was a name given to Pujara by his team-mates at Yorkshire during his stint at the county club in 2018.

Preceding the Test matches were the ODI and T20 series -- Australia had won the One-day series 2-1, India won the T20I series 2-1 -- and with both teams well warmed up, the real deal commenced at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, 2020.

It was a day-night affair and India were off to a rocky start as Prithvi Shaw was bowled off the game's second delivery by Mitchell Starc. Opener Agarwal fought valiantly in the first hour but was bowled out for 17 by Pat Cummins, reducing India to 32 for 2.

Pujara and Kohli then put on 68 run stand before the partnership was broken after nearly 30 overs when the former was dismissed by Lyon for 43. At one point during his innings, Pujara played an astounding 34 consecutive dot balls being stuck on 14. When the duo was in the middle, India's run-rate was 1.94 in 55 overs.

Kohli's 74 blended the right amount of caution and aggression, before he was run out. Once he was gone India slipped to 233 for 6 on Day 1.

It took less than 30 minutes on Day 2 for Australia to skittle the last four Indian batsmen at a cost of 11 runs to dismiss the tourists for 244.

Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: the scoreboard after India's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, December 19, 2020.

The Indian bowlers started strongly as Australia were reduced to 44 for 3 after tea, with Mathew Wade (8), Joe Burns and Steve Smith (1) sent back. Ashwin then took out Travis Head and Cameron Green.

Marnus Labuschagne and Captain Tim Paine put on a dogged 32-run partnership, broken by Umesh Yadav and in no time the hosts were reeling at 111 for 7. Australia lost the last three wickets for 80 runs and were all out for 191. Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 55.

With a 51 run lead, India came out to bat in the 2nd essay late on Day 2. Shaw didn't last long again as he was dismissed for 4.

STAT CHECK India's Highest innings total in Australia: 705/7d at Sydney, January 2004.

India's Lowest innings total in Australia: 36 (India's all time low) at Adelaide, December 2020.

Night-watchman Bumrah and Agarwal saw off the session.

But on Day 3, the Indian batting was completely exposed by the extra bounce generated by Australia's pacers.

Once Bumrah (2) was out in the first over, Hazlewood and Cummins (10.2-4-21-4) decimated the tourists. None of them could reach double figures, Agarwal's 9, the top score of India's second innings.

The sequence of scores of India's batters read thus: 4, 9, 2, 0, 4, 0, 8, 4, 0, 4, 1. They collapsed to their lowest Test total of 36 and needing just 90 to win, the home side rushed to victory in 21 overs, without much fuss. Joe Burns (51) got a confidence-boosting half century and Australia won the match by 8 wickets.

2nd Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after getting to a hundred on Day 2 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, December 27, 2020.

After the embarrassing loss at Adelaide, India introduced two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

It was a match where Siraj made his emotional debut following the death of his father a month prior. Siraj was brought in the absence of Shami who had injured his hand during the previous Test.

Rahane, leading India in the absence of Kohli, who was on paternity leave, received big praise from Shane Warne and other pundits for showing acumen in captaincy and marshalling his resources well.

The hosts decided to bat on winning the toss and Bumrah drew first blood when he had Burns out for a duck. Ashwin then removed Wade (30) and Smith (0) as the hosts slumped to 38 for 3.

DID YOU KNOW? Three Indians have scored double hundreds in Australia Sachin Tendulkar made 241 not out at Sydney, January 2004 Rahul Dravid scored 233 at Adelaide, December 2003 Ravi Shastri hit 206 at Sydney, January 1992.

Labuschagne and Head then launched a fightback putting on a dogged 86 for the fourth wicket before the former became Siraj's (2 for 40) first Test victim.

The tourists shot out Australia for a meagre 195 with Ashwin's (3-35 in 24 overs) and Bumrah (4-56 in 16 overs) doing bulk of the damage.

In reply, India lost Agarwal for a duck, LBW to Starc. India were 36 for 1 at close on Day 1.

Rahane then played a captain's knock with a workmanlike century as India ended the second day of the Test on 277 for 5, for a handy 82 run lead.

Rahane, who hit his 12th Test century (his second at the iconic venue, after a fine 147 during the 2014 tour), mixed caution with aggression and played some sumptuous shots; one of his day's best was a classic off-drive against Cummins.

Gill hit a fluent 45 at the top of the order and was eventually dismissed in the morning session by Cummins. Pujara followed soon caught behind. But Rahane and Vihari negotiated the Australian fast bowlers and put on a 52-run stand for the 4th wicket. Vihari (21) and Pant (29) fritted away good starts after doing all the hard work. Pant was Starc's victim number 250.

At stumps on Day 2, Rahane and Jadeja took India to 277 for 5, for a handy 82 run lead.

Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking Travis Head's wicket on Day 3. Siraj finished with 5 wickets in the match.

India folded for 326 at the stroke of lunch on Day 3 after adding just 49 runs to their overnight total of 277 for 5, taking a 131 run lead. Jadeja went on to complete his 57th Test 50.

Umesh Yadav and Ashwin struck telling blows to reduce Australia to 65 for 2 in their second innings at tea. Wade (27 batting, 89 balls) and Steve Smith (6 batting, 20 balls) survived the remaining overs prior to the tea break.

But in the final session when they lost four wickets for the addition of 68 runs, Smith, Wade, Head and Paine were all sent back. Australia were reeling at 133 for 6 at stumps, only two runs ahead at close of play. Siraj finished with three wickets.

On Day 4, Cameron Green (45 off 146 balls) and Cummins (22 off 103 balls) were dismissed after their 57-run stand for the seventh wicket. Green's gutsy knock had five boundaries as he tried to get Australia out of the woods during a classical Test match session. Siraj and Ashwin then mopped up the Aussie tail in no time.

Chasing 70, India lost Agarwal and Pujara cheaply but Gill (35 not out) and Rahane (27 not out) knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete the victory and go 1-1 in the series.

3rd Test, Sydney

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Rishabh Pant led India's fightback on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia with an aggressive 97.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first on a rain-marred day. Warner was taken out by Siraj early before debutant opener Will Pucovski and Labuschagne put on a fight. For a debutant, Pucovski batted with assurance, with a solid defence, he was given two reprieves and made the most of them by hitting a half ton on debut.

But after putting on a 100-run stand with Labuschagne, Pucovski became debutant pacer Navdeep Saini's first Test victim, when he was trapped in front of the wicket.

Labuschagne and Smith then played some crisp drives and found the batting ease up as the hosts reached 166 for 2 on a rain-marred opening day.

The Indian team lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third days of the Pink Test in Adelaide.

The overnight batters continued from where they left off and hammered the runs on a flat deck and added 100 runs for the third wicket. The India bowlers then struck against the run of play when they had Labuschagne (91; 4x11), Wade and Green sent back.

Smith then went on to score his 27th Test ton (131 off 226 balls). He batted till the very end and added 21 runs with Mitchell Starc (24 off 30 balls) before his run out and Australia were all out for 338. Jadeja got a four wicket haul.

In reply, Gill and Rohit started well and added 70 for the opening stand. Gill went on to complete a well-made half-century. But both openers, who played positively, were dismissed after making starts.

The next day, Pujara and Rahane struggled to keep ticking away by being ultra defensive. Rahane (22 off 70) was the first to go on the day when he chopped a Cummins delivery on to his stumps.

Vihari was then run out, before Pant came out an smacked the ball around to breathe some life into the Indian innings. Pujara played painfully slow and at one point crawled to 42 off 144 balls.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put 100-run stands in both innings of the Test.

His 50 off 176 balls did not provide India the scoring momentum. From 195 for four, India slipped to 210 for eight and were bowled out for 244.

=Australia, with a substantial 197 run lead came out to bat and lost the openers early before Labuschagne and Smith continued from where they left off in the first essay.

Cheteshwar Pujara hit 50 off 176 balls, his slowest Test half-century in the Sydney Test in 2020-2021

The two added another century stand (103), scoring at a decent pace and finding the boundaries when a ball was there to be hit. Labuschage (73) was the first to go when he was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha, who came in as substitute for an injured Pant, off the bowling of Saini. Wade was soon to follow.

Smith (81) and Green (84 off 132 balls) then clobbered the Indian bowling and made merry before the hosts declared on 312.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj lodges a formal complaint with the umpire after being subjected to abuse again by Australian fans in the bay behind his fielding position on Day 4 of the 3rd Test.

Pujara was left to summon his trademark doggedness with skipper Rahane after India lost their openers in pursuit of an improbable 407.

Openers Rohit (52) and Gill (31) put on a 71-run opening stand before being dismissed.

India lost =Rahane in the second over of the day, but Pant came out all guns blazing.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-2019: Four Test series (India 2-1)

1st Test, Adelaide

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 10, 2018.

This series was played in the shadow of the Sandpaper Gate earlier that year, that saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft receive year-long bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Tim Paine was handed the captaincy and the tourists, bubbling with youth and experience, were more than happy to face a depleted Australia.

In the opening Test, India won the toss and elected to bat first, but Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc sent India reeling to 86 for five after lunch.

Cheteshwar Pujara led a rear-guard and anchored vital partnerships with young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin before completing his defiant century, his 16th, that saved India the blushes.

Pujara was dismissed for 123 before India were bowled out for 250 on the very first ball of the morning session on Day 2.

Australia also lost early wickets and were placed at 57-2 at lunch with Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris back in the pavillion. Ashwin cleaned up the Australian top order with figures of 3/50 in 33 overs.

Travis Head (61) and Pat Cummins (10) put on a 50-run partnership in the last session but Australia slumped to 191/7 at close.

Rain hampered play on day three as India took a 15 run lead in the first innings after Australia were bowled out for 235, Head top-scoring with 72. Pant finished with six catches.

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara hit 123 and 71 to guide India to victory in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, December 10, 2018.

During India's reply, Hazlewood had Rahul caught behind for 44 after Starc dismissed Murali Vijay for 18 to end a 63-run opening stand.

Later, Pujara and Kohli thwarted Australia in a diligent partnership to push India to a position of strength. Lyon then snared Kohli for 34 (Kohli went past 1,000 Test runs in Australia during his innings), to end their 71-run stand. Pujara survived to stumps on 40 not out, with Rahane on one run and India had a 166 run lead at the close.

Having bowled India out for 307 after lunch on Day 4 -- Lyon the pick of the bowlers with a six-wicket haul -- Australia were set 323 for victory.

Australia stuttered in their chase and were struggling at 84 for 4. Ashwin and Shami combined to tear through Australia's top order, the hosts ending the day on 104 for 4.

With 219 runs required on a fifth day track, the hosts were bowled out for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before tea as India took for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Pant finished with 11 catches to equal the record for most dismissals in a Test by a wicket-keeper, sharing it with England's Jack Russell and South Africa's A B de Villiers.

2nd Test, Perth

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Australian players celebrate after winning the second Test in Perth, December 18, 2018.

Australia won the toss and batted through the first session without losing a wicket, doggedly overcoming a green-tinged Perth pitch. The hosts reached stumps on 277 for six with Captain Paine unbeaten on 16 and Cummins 11 not out.

Harris and Finch put together a 112-run opening partnership before Jasprit Bumrah trapped him lbw for 50.

DID YOU KNOW? No Indian batter has scored a century on debut in Australia. Mayank Agarwal's 76 at the MCG, in December 2018, is the highest score by an Indian on debut in Australia.

Usman Khawaja, Harris, and Peter Handscomb were quickly dismissed before Head and Shaun Marsh watchfully dug Australia out of a hole, before the latter fell for 45.

Australia added 49 vital runs to their overnight score and folded at 326.

In reply, a shaky start saw the visitors lose openers Vijay and Rahul cheaply either side of lunch before Pujara fell for 24 after putting on a 74-run stand with Kohli.

An aggressive Rahane counter-attacked to break the shackles, as Kohli reached his half century with a powerful cut shot to the boundary. India fought back to reach stumps at 172 for three with Kohli 82 not out and his deputy Rahane unbeaten on 51.

An enthralling 4th morning session belonged to the peerless Kohli, who hit his 25th Test ton (123) before getting caught at slips off Cummins. Lyon then cleaned up the tail to finish with 5-67.

Australia took a 75 run lead and reached stumps at 132 for four with Khawaja 41 not out and Paine unbeaten on eight.

Post a wicketless morning session, Australia collapsed in a heap as they lost five wickets for 15 runs in the space of eight overs. Shami was the wrecker-in-chief, taking 4-26 in seven overs after lunch.

The last wicket pairing of Starc (14) and Hazlewood (17 not out) frustrated the Indian team though, and added 36 golden runs for the tenth wicket, taking the lead past 280.

Chasing 287 for victory, India were 112 for five at stumps. Kohli's (17) dismissal in the 20th over of the second innings dealt the team a massive blow.

India pinned their faint hopes on Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant when they resumed, but the flicker quickly evaporated when Vihari fell for 28 in the morning's sixth over. Pant then tried to chance his arm in a desperate search for runs, but miscued and was caught out for 30. India lost four wickets for 3 runs and Australia won by 146 runs to level the series. Lyon claimed eight wickets for the Test.

3rd Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the third Test against Australia at the MCG, December 30, 2018.

The third Test at the MCG saw opener Mayank Agarwal make his Test debut. India won the toss and elected to bat first. Agarwal scored confident 76 runs off 161 balls before Kohli and Pujara steered India to a solid 215 for two on Day 1 of the third Test.

During his knock, Agarwal became only the second Indian to make a 50-plus score on debut on Australian soil after Dattu Phadkar (51) at the SCG in December 1947.

Make-shift opener Vihari was dismissed for 8 in his 40-run stand with Agarwal but they batted out 18.5 overs. This is India's longest opening stand in terms of balls faced in Test cricket across Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa since December 2010.

Kohli and Pujara stitched together a 92-run stand for the third wicket after the latter scored his 17th Test ton and second century (106) of the series and Kohli added 82 runs to build a hefty total.

Rohit also contributed an unbeaten 63 before Kohli declared at 443 for seven.

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Pat Cummins' wicket on Day 5 of the MCG Test.

Later, Australia's openers survived the final nervous overs of a scorching hot afternoon as the home side reached eight without loss at the end of day two.

Jasprit Bumrah's innings haul of 6-33 is the best recorded by an Indian bowler at the MCG.

Bumrah (6 for 33) pummelled Australia to fire India to a commanding position as the hosts were all out for 151.

In the 2nd essay, Kohli's batsmen struggled as much as their Australian counterparts with Cummins taking four wickets in a lion-hearted spell as India staggered to stumps at 54-5.

With a 346 run lead, Agarwal was 28 not out at stumps with pugnacious Pant on six. Cummins had career-best figures of 6-27 before Kohli declared India's second innings at 106-8 on the morning of Day 4.

Australia, chasing an improbable 399, were reduced to 258 for eight at close on Day 4.

The entire morning session of Day 5 was washed due to rain and once play resumed after lunch, it didn't take long for India to claim the last two wickets as Australia lasted just 4.3 overs on the final day to be dismissed for 261 in 22 minutes.

The visitors won by 137 runs to make history and take an unassailable 2-1 series lead. It was also India's 150th Test victory.

4th Test, Sydney

Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate winning the Test series in Australia after the fourth match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 7, 2019.

Pujara played the anchor's role yet again with his third masterful hundred of the series, helping India dominate Australia on the opening day of the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Opener Mayank Agarwal was another solid performer, continuing his good form with a 77 run knock. During his patient knock, Pujara faced 250 balls, hitting 16 of them for fours, and added 75 runs for the unbeaten fifth wicket stand with Vihari.

Pujara brought up his 18th Test hundred off 199 balls after Agarwal reached his second Test half-century off 96 balls. India made a strong start by ending at 303/4 in 90 overs.

India then went on to score their second highest team total on Australian soil, piling up 622/7 declared on the second day of the match. Their highest team total, 705/7 declared, was also incidentally scored at the same venue, in 2004.

Pujara fell for 193 and Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a hundred Down Under with an unbeaten 159 that came off 189 balls.

Pant, who struck 15 fours and a six, then put on 204 runs for the seventh wicket with Ravindra Jadeja. This was India's highest seventh wicket stand against Australia, after Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha's 199 in Ranchi (2017).

Resuming on their overnight score of 24 for no loss, Khawaja and Harris quickly got off the blocks and sped to 50 within 7 overs of play before they crossed 100 in the 30th over.

After Khawaja was taken out by Kuldeep Yadav, Harris then brought up his second Test half century off only 67 balls.

Indian batters hit five tons over the four matches in 2018-2019, with Man of the Series Cheteshwar Pujara recording three of them, aggregating 521 runs from seven innings at an average of 74.42.

The hosts were rocked post lunch when Harris (79) and Shaun Marsh were sent back by Jadeja in quick succession and were struggling at 236/6 when rain and bad light stopped play in the final session, the hosts still 386 runs adrift of India's tally.

Australia were bowled out for 300 (104.5 overs) in their first innings and were asked to follow on -- the first time in 30 years Australia had suffered such ignominy on home soil -- surrendering a lead of 322 runs. Kuldeep Yadav took 5-99, making instant impact in his first game of the series.

Australia were 6-0 in 4 overs at close on Day 4. India ended a 71-year wait for a Test series victory in Australia on Day 5 when the rain-affected fourth and final Test ended in a draw.

Kohli's India won the series 2-1 to deservedly become the first side from the Asian sub-continent to take the honours Down Under.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-2021: Four Test series (India 2-1)

1st Test, Adelaide

Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing Virat Kohli in India's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide, December 19, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic had brought the world to its knees. Cricket matches were played in empty stadiums, players and backroom staff were living in bio-bubbles, masks were mandatory, no celebratory high-fives were allowed. It was the new normal and the norms were followed when India travelled to Australia in 2020-2021.

Shane Warne was slammed by cricket fans for using a racial name for Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval. Warne called Pujara 'Steve' while commentating on air and laughed while making the racial reference. 'Steve' was a name given to Pujara by his team-mates at Yorkshire during his stint at the county club in 2018.

Preceding the Test matches were the ODI and T20 series -- Australia had won the One-day series 2-1, India won the T20I series 2-1 -- and with both teams well warmed up, the real deal commenced at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, 2020.

It was a day-night affair and India were off to a rocky start as Prithvi Shaw was bowled off the game's second delivery by Mitchell Starc. Opener Agarwal fought valiantly in the first hour but was bowled out for 17 by Pat Cummins, reducing India to 32 for 2.

Pujara and Kohli then put on 68 run stand before the partnership was broken after nearly 30 overs when the former was dismissed by Lyon for 43. At one point during his innings, Pujara played an astounding 34 consecutive dot balls being stuck on 14. When the duo was in the middle, India's run-rate was 1.94 in 55 overs.

Kohli's 74 blended the right amount of caution and aggression, before he was run out. Once he was gone India slipped to 233 for 6 on Day 1.

It took less than 30 minutes on Day 2 for Australia to skittle the last four Indian batsmen at a cost of 11 runs to dismiss the tourists for 244.

Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: the scoreboard after India's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, December 19, 2020.

The Indian bowlers started strongly as Australia were reduced to 44 for 3 after tea, with Mathew Wade (8), Joe Burns and Steve Smith (1) sent back. Ashwin then took out Travis Head and Cameron Green.

Marnus Labuschagne and Captain Tim Paine put on a dogged 32-run partnership, broken by Umesh Yadav and in no time the hosts were reeling at 111 for 7. Australia lost the last three wickets for 80 runs and were all out for 191. Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 55.

With a 51 run lead, India came out to bat in the 2nd essay late on Day 2. Shaw didn't last long again as he was dismissed for 4.

STAT CHECK India's Highest innings total in Australia: 705/7d at Sydney, January 2004.

India's Lowest innings total in Australia: 36 (India's all time low) at Adelaide, December 2020.

Night-watchman Bumrah and Agarwal saw off the session.

But on Day 3, the Indian batting was completely exposed by the extra bounce generated by Australia's pacers.

Once Bumrah (2) was out in the first over, Hazlewood and Cummins (10.2-4-21-4) decimated the tourists. None of them could reach double figures, Agarwal's 9, the top score of India's second innings.

The sequence of scores of India's batters read thus: 4, 9, 2, 0, 4, 0, 8, 4, 0, 4, 1. They collapsed to their lowest Test total of 36 and needing just 90 to win, the home side rushed to victory in 21 overs, without much fuss. Joe Burns (51) got a confidence-boosting half century and Australia won the match by 8 wickets.

2nd Test, Melbourne

Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after getting to a hundred on Day 2 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, December 27, 2020.

After the embarrassing loss at Adelaide, India introduced two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

It was a match where Siraj made his emotional debut following the death of his father a month prior. Siraj was brought in the absence of Shami who had injured his hand during the previous Test.

Rahane, leading India in the absence of Kohli, who was on paternity leave, received big praise from Shane Warne and other pundits for showing acumen in captaincy and marshalling his resources well.

The hosts decided to bat on winning the toss and Bumrah drew first blood when he had Burns out for a duck. Ashwin then removed Wade (30) and Smith (0) as the hosts slumped to 38 for 3.

DID YOU KNOW? Three Indians have scored double hundreds in Australia Sachin Tendulkar made 241 not out at Sydney, January 2004 Rahul Dravid scored 233 at Adelaide, December 2003 Ravi Shastri hit 206 at Sydney, January 1992.

Labuschagne and Head then launched a fightback putting on a dogged 86 for the fourth wicket before the former became Siraj's (2 for 40) first Test victim.

The tourists shot out Australia for a meagre 195 with Ashwin's (3-35 in 24 overs) and Bumrah (4-56 in 16 overs) doing bulk of the damage.

In reply, India lost Agarwal for a duck, LBW to Starc. India were 36 for 1 at close on Day 1.

Rahane then played a captain's knock with a workmanlike century as India ended the second day of the Test on 277 for 5, for a handy 82 run lead.

Rahane, who hit his 12th Test century (his second at the iconic venue, after a fine 147 during the 2014 tour), mixed caution with aggression and played some sumptuous shots; one of his day's best was a classic off-drive against Cummins.

Gill hit a fluent 45 at the top of the order and was eventually dismissed in the morning session by Cummins. Pujara followed soon caught behind. But Rahane and Vihari negotiated the Australian fast bowlers and put on a 52-run stand for the 4th wicket. Vihari (21) and Pant (29) fritted away good starts after doing all the hard work. Pant was Starc's victim number 250.

At stumps on Day 2, Rahane and Jadeja took India to 277 for 5, for a handy 82 run lead.

Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking Travis Head's wicket on Day 3. Siraj finished with 5 wickets in the match.

India folded for 326 at the stroke of lunch on Day 3 after adding just 49 runs to their overnight total of 277 for 5, taking a 131 run lead. Jadeja went on to complete his 57th Test 50.

Umesh Yadav and Ashwin struck telling blows to reduce Australia to 65 for 2 in their second innings at tea. Wade (27 batting, 89 balls) and Steve Smith (6 batting, 20 balls) survived the remaining overs prior to the tea break.

But in the final session when they lost four wickets for the addition of 68 runs, Smith, Wade, Head and Paine were all sent back. Australia were reeling at 133 for 6 at stumps, only two runs ahead at close of play. Siraj finished with three wickets.

On Day 4, Cameron Green (45 off 146 balls) and Cummins (22 off 103 balls) were dismissed after their 57-run stand for the seventh wicket. Green's gutsy knock had five boundaries as he tried to get Australia out of the woods during a classical Test match session. Siraj and Ashwin then mopped up the Aussie tail in no time.

Chasing 70, India lost Agarwal and Pujara cheaply but Gill (35 not out) and Rahane (27 not out) knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete the victory and go 1-1 in the series.

3rd Test, Sydney

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Rishabh Pant led India's fightback on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia with an aggressive 97.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first on a rain-marred day. Warner was taken out by Siraj early before debutant opener Will Pucovski and Labuschagne put on a fight. For a debutant, Pucovski batted with assurance, with a solid defence, he was given two reprieves and made the most of them by hitting a half ton on debut.

But after putting on a 100-run stand with Labuschagne, Pucovski became debutant pacer Navdeep Saini's first Test victim, when he was trapped in front of the wicket.

Labuschagne and Smith then played some crisp drives and found the batting ease up as the hosts reached 166 for 2 on a rain-marred opening day.

The Indian team lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third days of the Pink Test in Adelaide.

The overnight batters continued from where they left off and hammered the runs on a flat deck and added 100 runs for the third wicket. The India bowlers then struck against the run of play when they had Labuschagne (91; 4x11), Wade and Green sent back.

Smith then went on to score his 27th Test ton (131 off 226 balls). He batted till the very end and added 21 runs with Mitchell Starc (24 off 30 balls) before his run out and Australia were all out for 338. Jadeja got a four wicket haul.

In reply, Gill and Rohit started well and added 70 for the opening stand. Gill went on to complete a well-made half-century. But both openers, who played positively, were dismissed after making starts.

The next day, Pujara and Rahane struggled to keep ticking away by being ultra defensive. Rahane (22 off 70) was the first to go on the day when he chopped a Cummins delivery on to his stumps.

Vihari was then run out, before Pant came out an smacked the ball around to breathe some life into the Indian innings. Pujara played painfully slow and at one point crawled to 42 off 144 balls.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com IMAGE: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put 100-run stands in both innings of the Test.

His 50 off 176 balls did not provide India the scoring momentum. From 195 for four, India slipped to 210 for eight and India being bowled out for 244.

Australia, with a substantial 197-run lead came out to bat and lost the openers early before Labuschagne and Smith continued from where they left off in the first essay.

Cheteshwar Pujara hit 50 off 176 balls, his slowest Test half-century in the Sydney Test in 2020-2021

The two added another century stand (103), scoring at a decent pace and finding the boundaries when a ball was there to be hit. Labuschage (73) was the first to go on the day when he was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha, who came in as substitute for an injured Pant, off the bowling of Saini. Wade was soon to follow.

Smith (81) and Green (84 off 132 balls) then clobbered the Indian bowling and made merry before the hosts declared on 312.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj lodges a formal complaint with the umpire after again being subjected to abuse by Australian fans in the bay behind his fielding position on Day 4 of the 3rd Test.

Pujara was left to summon his trademark doggedness with Rahane after India lost their openers in pursuit of an improbable 407.

Openers Rohit (52) and Gill (31) put on 71 runs before being dismissed.

India lost Rahane in the second over of the day, but Pant came out all guns blazing. Pant (97 off 118 balls) and the ever-steady Pujara (77 off 205 balls) produced an amazing 148-run stand.

A resolute Ashwin and Vihari with an injured hamstrung then battled pain and hostile Australian bowling to survive and display the art of Test batting before India were forced to down the shutters, finishing on 334 for 5 in 131 overs when the players shook hands.

4th Test, Gabba

Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates pulling off a thrilling victory over Australia on Day 5 of the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, January 19, 2021.

With the series locked at 1-1, India were heading to their yet unclaimed fortress Gabba vying for another Test and series win.

It was not going to be easy but Rahane's India were always up for the challenge.

With Ashwin and Bumrah out injured, Washington Sundar and Thangarasu Natarajan were called up.

And India's inexperienced attack made themselves count as off-spinner Washington set up a nice little trap to get rid of Smith (36 off 77 balls), Natarajan forced centurion Labuschagne (108 off 204 balls) and Wade (47 off 85 balls) to miscue their pull-shots after a 113-run stand which threatened to put India in a spot.

STAT CHECK: 9 Australian batters have scored double hundreds against India at home. Michael Clarke 329 not out at Sydney, January 2012 Ricky Ponting 257 at Melbourne, December 2003 Ricky Ponting, 242 at Adelaide, December 2003 Justin Langer 223 at Sydney, January 2000 Ricky Ponting 221 at Adelaide, January 2012 Kim Hughes 213 at Adelaide, January 1981 Michael Clarke 210 at Adelaide, January 2012 Greg Chappell 204 at Sydney, January 1981 Don Bradman 201 at Adelaide, January 1948

All this after Siraj and Shardul Thakur took out openers David Warner and Marcus Harris.

However, Smith and Labuschagne, once again combined to take control of the proceedings with a 69-run partnership. Australia batted at a fair pace before Washington removed the aggressive Smith. Resuming at 274 for 5, the hosts added 95 runs to their overnight total after a 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Lyon (24) and Starc (20 not out) hurt India.

In reply, India lost Gill early but Rohit was in sublime touch as he made 44 before becoming Lyon's first victim.

The entire third session was lost as a wet outfield did not allow play to resume and India were 62 for 2 at stumps.

Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Rishabh Pant sends the ball over the boundary for a six.

On Day 3, Rahane and Pujara were tested but won the little battles as they added 43 runs before the latter fell to a near unplayable delivery by Josh Hazlewood.

Agarwal came out to bat and batted with flair as he scored boundaries in all corners off all bowlers. Rahane was dismissed against the run of play just before lunch. Agarwal (38) and Pant (23) were soon to follow.

Debutant Washington (62 -- a maiden Test half-ton) and Thakur (67) then punched above their weight to defy the Aussies in a 123-run partnership. Hazlewood finished with a well-deserved 5 for 57 after India's first innings ended at 336.

With a 33-run lead, Warner (48 off 75 balls) and Harris (38 off 82 balls) sent Siraj and Natarajan on a leather hunt hitting 14 boundaries between them. But once Thakur removed Harris, Australia went from 89 for 1 to 123 for 4.

Smith upped the ante in the second session but after Warner was taken out by Washington, Siraj produced two top quality deliveries to get rid of Labuschagne (25 off 22 balls) and Smith (55 off 74 balls). India's bowlers chipped away all day, with Siraj finishing the best of them with a haul of 5-73 and Thakur picking 4 for 61 and a match haul of seven wickets.

Australia were dismissed for 294 before India were set a challenging 328 for victory.

Resuming at 4 without loss on the final day, Pant led the chase with an aggressive, yet mature, unbeaten 89, while Gill scored 91 as the deciding Test went down to the wire.

Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara receives medical attention after being struck on the hand by a delivery from Josh Hazlewood.

Pujara endured many a painful blow on his body in a dogged 56-run knock from a 211-ball vigil at the crease, to lay the ground for the unbelievable victory.

Pujara and Gill kept chipping away. Gill repeatedly peppered the off-side field and went after Lyon, Starc and Hazlewood without inhibitions. Pujara at the other end, who was peppered with some short deliveries and hit on the knuckles, soldiered on. The duo kept India in the chase with 183 for 3 at tea. They put on 114 before Gill was out for 91.

Rahane did try to build on the good start with his short, but attacking, 24-run knock before his soft dismissal. Pujara and Agarwal then put on a 60-run stand before Agarwal was also soon back in the hut.

Pant and Washington kept going after the bowling with India needed 50 from 8 overs.

The duo batted smartly with Pant taking on Lyon and Washington happy to take the singles and twos. They brought up their 50-run stand before Washington was bowled by Lyon. Shardul was out next before Pant took India to victory, hitting the winning runs.

A fearless India, driven by its courageous youngsters, overhauled the target with 18 balls to spare.

India sealed a three wicket win to claim the series 2-1.