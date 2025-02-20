HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Virat Faster, But Rohit Overtakes Sachin in ODI Runs

Last updated on: February 20, 2025 19:41 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest to reach the milestone. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Indian captain Rohit Sharma etched his name in history once again, reaching 11,000 ODI runs in record time during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh.

He became the second-fastest to reach the milestone, achieving it in just 261 innings—surpassed only by Virat Kohli, who got there in 222 innings.

Fastest to 11,000 ODI runs by innings
Virat Kohli 222
Rohit Sharma 261
Sachin Tendulkar 276
Ricky Ponting 286
Sourav Ganguly 288

Needing just 12 more runs to reach the landmark, Rohit wasted no time, bringing it up in just 14 deliveries.

 

He now joins an exclusive club as only the 10th player in ODI history to surpass 11,000 runs. Among Indians, only Virat Kohli (13,963), Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), and Sourav Ganguly (11,221) have more runs in the format.

Rohit has also matched Anil Kumble's tally of 269 ODIs, making him one of India's most experienced cricketers. Only seven Indian players have played more ODIs than him.

Having led India to their first ICC title in over a decade at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit continues to etch his name among the game's greats, solidifying his legacy as one of India's finest batters and leaders.

Shami Creates History! Surpasses Zaheer, Agarkar
PIX: Shami's 5-star return; Hridoy ton rescues B'desh
Blow for Pakistan! Zaman out of India match
Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game
Pak Fans Enjoy 1st ICC Contest In 29 Yrs
