Virat Faster, But Rohit Overtakes Sachin in ODI Runs

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest to reach the milestone. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Indian captain Rohit Sharma etched his name in history once again, reaching 11,000 ODI runs in record time during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh.

He became the second-fastest to reach the milestone, achieving it in just 261 innings—surpassed only by Virat Kohli, who got there in 222 innings.