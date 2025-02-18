Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

South Africa won the inaugural tournament in 1998; it's the only ICC trophy the Proteas have won.
Sachin Tendulkar's superb 141 against Australia in 1998 was a memorable knock.
Thereafter, he hit just one 50 in his next 15 CT matches, scoring 441 runs at an average of 36.75.
Sri Lankan pacer Farveez Maharoof's 6/14 against the West Indies at the 2006 Champions Trophy are the best bowling figures in CT history.
Jacques Kallis is the only player to feature in the top 10 CT batters and bowlers lists -- 653 runs and 20 wickets.
Kiwi Nathan Astle and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower share the record for the highest CT score -- 145 runs.
Astle plundered the USA in 2004 while Flower smashed the runs against India in 2002.
India and Australia have won the trophy twice.
India shared the championship with Sri Lanka in 2002 and won it in 2013.
2006 champions, Australia defended the title in 2009, the only team to do so.
Since then the Aussies have not won a single CT game!
Of the 6 games played, they lost 3 while the other 3 have been washed out.
Kiwi pacer Kyle Mills has the most number (28) of wickets in CT history.
There are no active players in the top 10 wicket-takers list.