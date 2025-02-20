HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 200 & counting! Shami leaves Agarkar behind in ODIs

200 & counting! Shami leaves Agarkar behind in ODIs

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 17:46 IST

x

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Shami has etched his name in the record books, becoming the fastest Indian and the second-fastest bowler in the world to claim 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The milestone came in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

 

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Mohammed Shami took the wicket of Bangladesh Soumya Sarkar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shami reached the landmark in just 104 matches, surpassing BCCI Chairman of Selectors and former India medium pacer Ajit Agarkar (133 matches) and tying with Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq as the second-fastest to the feat.

Only Australia’s Mitchell Starc has achieved it quicker, reaching the milestone in 102 matches.

With three wickets already in his first-ever Champions Trophy match, 34-year-old speedster from Amroha continues to be a key weapon for Rohit Sharma’s side.

As India eyes another ICC title, Shami’s fiery form will be crucial in their campaign.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Shami felt like a toddler learning how to walk...
When Shami felt like a toddler learning how to walk...
Blow for Pakistan! Zaman out of India match
Blow for Pakistan! Zaman out of India match
Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game
Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game
SEE: Dhoni's Financial Gyaan!
SEE: Dhoni's Financial Gyaan!
Champions Trophy: Games You Won't Forget
Champions Trophy: Games You Won't Forget

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Solo Travel Tips For Women

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Get Back To Reading Books

webstory image 3

Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

VIDEOS

Shamita Shetty snapped with girl gang in town0:52

Shamita Shetty snapped with girl gang in town

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister1:34

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Parineeti makes airport fashion adorable in white dress0:37

Parineeti makes airport fashion adorable in white dress

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD