200 & counting! Shami leaves Agarkar behind in ODIs

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Shami has etched his name in the record books, becoming the fastest Indian and the second-fastest bowler in the world to claim 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The milestone came in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Mohammed Shami took the wicket of Bangladesh Soumya Sarkar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shami reached the landmark in just 104 matches, surpassing BCCI Chairman of Selectors and former India medium pacer Ajit Agarkar (133 matches) and tying with Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq as the second-fastest to the feat.

Only Australia’s Mitchell Starc has achieved it quicker, reaching the milestone in 102 matches.

With three wickets already in his first-ever Champions Trophy match, 34-year-old speedster from Amroha continues to be a key weapon for Rohit Sharma’s side.

As India eyes another ICC title, Shami’s fiery form will be crucial in their campaign.