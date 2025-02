IMAGE: Spectators at the National Bank stadium in Karachi during the Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and New Zealand, February 19, 2025. Photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan is hosting a major ICC tournament after 29 years and the fans are back in the stadium to support their players, and cricket in general.

The National Bank stadium in Karachi saw a huge number of fans cheering on and enjoying a rare time out at the cricket even as New Zealand outplayed the hosts in the opening game of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

There was also a massive banner by New Zealand supporters.

IMAGE: The Sherdils, the Pakistan air force's aerobatic display team, performed before the game began on Wednesday.