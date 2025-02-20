PIX: Shami's 5-star return; Hridoy ton rescues B'desh

IMAGES from the Champions Trophy Group A match played between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Thursday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Jaker Ali, off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Pacer Mohammed Shami returned to an ICC tournament with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh rode on Towhid Hridoy's maiden international century to recover from a nightmarish start and posted 228 all out against India in their opening match of Champions Trophy in Dubai on Thursday.

On the day, Shami also picked up his 200th ODI wicket.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates reaching his half century. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yash Rathod/Instagram

Opting to bat, Bangladesh were off to a disastrous start and slipped 35 for five with Shami and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/43) doing the early damage.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, caught out by KL Rahul. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Axar would have had a hat-trick if India skipper Rohit Sharma had not dropped a regulation catch from the blade of Jaker Ali (68 off 114 balls) at first slip.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, off the bowling of Harshit Rana. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The technically sound Hridoy in the company of Ali steadied the Bangladesh innings with a sixth-wicket partnership of 154 runs. Hardik Pandya dropped Towhid at mid-off when the batter was on 23.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 228 all out in 48.4 overs (Towhid Hridoy 100, Jaker Ali 68; Mohammed Shami 5/53), Harshit Rana 3/31) vs India.