IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rajeev Shukla meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: Rajeev Shukla/X

Virat Kohli met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with BCCI's omnipresent Vice-President Rajeev Shukla in New Delhi on Wednesday.



Kohli is currently in Delhi to play the Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

'Lovely to meet honourable Vice President of India Shri Dhankadji,' Shukla tweeted. 'Glad to have the company of @imVkohli.'