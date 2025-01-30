Fans Flock To Stadium At 5 AM For Kohli

IMAGE: Thousands have gathered to witness Virat Kohli's Ranji return. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Iyer/X

A wave of anticipation swept through the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Thursday morning as thousands of fans poured in from as early as 5 am to witness Virat Kohli's long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy.

The cricketing legend, making his first appearance in domestic cricket after a 12-year hiatus, had reignited excitement among supporters after confirming his availability for Delhi's final league match against the Railways.

To celebrate Kohli's homecoming, the Delhi and District Cricket Association opened the stadium gates for free, requiring fans only to present their Aadhar cards for entry. The energy was electric, with crowds swelling as the match drew closer.