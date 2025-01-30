Shardul Thakur's Historic Ranji Hat-Trick

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Shardul Thakur is the fifth bowler in Mumbai's history to achieve this milestone in the Ranji Trophy.

Shardul Thakur produced a sensational display on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash against Meghalaya, taking a remarkable hat-trick that put his team firmly in the driver's seat at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Mumbai on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The 33-year-old seamer, known for stepping up in crucial moments, tore through Meghalaya's top order with deadly precision.

After Mumbai opted to field, Thakur struck in his very first over, removing opener Nishanta Chakraborty for a duck with just four balls bowled. But it was in his third over that the magic truly unfolded, as Thakur claimed his maiden first-class hat-trick.

With three consecutive deliveries, he dismissed B Anirudh, Sumit Kumar and Jaskirat, all without scoring, leaving Meghalaya at a dire 5 for 5.

Thakur became the fifth bowler in Mumbai's history to achieve this milestone in the Ranji Trophy.

The last Mumbai player to achieve this feat was Royston Dias during the 2023-2024 season.

Thanks to Thakur's deadly spell, Meghalaya were bowled out for just 86 runs in the first innings, leaving Mumbai in a commanding position to push for vital points as they aim for a spot in the knockout stage.

Despite his brilliance with the ball in the Ranji Trophy, Thakur finds himself on the periphery of the national team as new faces emerge.

He has been a key figure in several landmark victories, including the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win in Australia in 2020-2021, but with the team moving forward, his place is now uncertain.

'Picking Nitish ahead of Shardul is also about moving forward,' Coach Gautam Gambhir said in a media interaction on November 11, 2024, making it clear that the selectors are looking to the future.

Thakur's Test career, though brief, has been marked by several defining performances. Since debuting in 2018, he has overcome numerous injury setbacks to deliver crucial performances, most notably his memorable all-round performance at the Gabba Test, where he scored 67 runs and claimed 7 wickets.