Fan Invasion At Kohli's Ranji Return

IMAGE: Screengrab of a fan touching Virat Kohli's feet.

Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket after 12 years transformed a typically quiet Ranji Trophy match into a spectacle.

A remarkable 15,000 fans packed into the Kotla on a Thursday morning, eager to catch a glimpse of their hero playing for Delhi against Railways.

Even though Delhi chose to bowl first, disappointing those hoping to see Kohli bat, the massive crowd remained, their energy palpable.

Chants of 'Kohli! Kohli!' echoed around the stadium as he took his position at second slip, every movement he made drawing cheers.

Kohli mania reached a fever pitch in the 12th over when a fan breached security, sprinted onto the field, and touched Kohli's feet before being escorted away.

The scene underscored the admiration that Kohli commands, even in domestic cricket settings.

The unexpected turnout forced authorities to open up more sections of the stands.