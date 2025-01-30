Deepti Sharma Joins UP Police as DSP

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma played a pivotal role in the team’s silver medal triumph at the 2023 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Deepti Sharma/Instagram

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma achieved a lifelong dream as she proudly donned the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) uniform in Uttar Pradesh.

A vital figure in Indian women’s cricket, Deepti played a pivotal role in the team’s silver medal triumph at the 2023 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



In recognition of her outstanding contributions to sports, the Uttar Pradesh government awarded her a cash prize of Rs 3 crore and appointed her as Deputy SP in the state police force.

Sharing her joy on Instagram, Deepti expressed heartfelt gratitude, “This milestone fills me with immense gratitude! I thank my family for their unwavering support and the Uttar Pradesh Government for this incredible opportunity to serve. As I step into this new role, I pledge to perform my duties with integrity and dedication. Thank you for your support!” Her post included the hashtags #JaiBajrangBali #UPPolice #DSP #NewChapter #27thJan2025.

Deepti's journey continues to inspire, as she balances her cricketing career with a new chapter in public service.