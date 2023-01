IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli offer prayers at the Swami Dayanand Giri ashram in Rishikesh. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli travelled to the Swami Dayanand Giri ashram in Rishikesh.

Several pictures went viral on social media in which Virat and Anushka can be seen worshipping at the ashram, while several fans also posed with them.

Earlier this month, Anushka and Virat were spotted at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan where they offered prayers while they had visited the Kanchi Dham in Nainital in November.