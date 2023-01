IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: Yogi Adityananth/Twitter

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year Suryakumar Yadav caught up with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.

'With young and energetic SKY (Mr. 360°) at official residence, Lucknow,' Yogi tweeted.

SKY helped India level the T20I series against New Zealand, scoring 26 not out on a rank turner in a low-scoring encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.