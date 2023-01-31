Like Virat's Sun-Kissed Selfie?

Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli, who has been rested from the T20I series against New Zealand, posted an amazing selfie on Instagram.

Kohli will aim to continue his good form with the bat in the all-important four Test Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia next month.

While he has bounced back to form in white ball cricket, Kohli will be anxious to end his century drought in Tests. He last scored a century more than three years ago, when he made 136 against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November 2019.

Kohli hasn't gone past the 50 run mark in his last 10 Test innings.