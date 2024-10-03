News
Virat-Anushka's Game Will Make You Smile

Virat-Anushka's Game Will Make You Smile

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 03, 2024 05:47 IST
Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joined forces for a playful and unconventional cricket match. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently delighted fans with their appearance in a heartwarming advertisement.

The couple teamed up for a fun and unconventional cricket match, where Anushka took on the role of captain, introducing quirky and amusing rules for each delivery.

Anushka referenced popular gully cricket rules. When Kohli prepared to bat, she reminded him of the tradition of the bat owner batting first.

And when Kohli bowled her out on the first ball, she invoked the 'trial ball' rule, highlighting the unique customs of street cricket.

 

Adding to the lighthearted atmosphere, Anushka playfully requested that Kohli retrieve the ball after hitting a massive shot, introducing another rule, 'Whoever hit the shot brings the ball.'

From 'if you miss a ball three times, you're out' to 'if you get angry, you're out', Anushka's improvised guidelines added a touch of humour to the game as Kohli played along with her whimsical directives.

The ad captured the couple's playful chemistry and brought a smile to the faces of viewers.

Fans praised their heartwarming interaction and the light-hearted atmosphere of the commercial.

REDIFF CRICKET
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

