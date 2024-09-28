News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'

'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 28, 2024 09:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli in Kanpur

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were spotted chatting in Kanpur. Photograph: BCCI

The opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was cut short due to rain in Kanpur.

Only nine overs were bowled in the second session before bad light and rain forced the players off the field, even with floodlights on.

 

Virat Kohli in Kanpur

Meanwhile, off the field, Virat Kohli and former team-mate Dinesh Karthik were spotted chatting during a practice session at the Green Park stadium.

Karthik, who recently retired from international cricket, has taken on a new role as batting coach and mentor for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite criticism of Kohli's recent form, DK has been unwavering in his support for Virat.

In a recent interview, DK defended Kohli against a fan who questioned his performance.

'Why? Two innings, he has gotten out, sir? Two innings? It's Virat Kohli, he is completely okay,' Karthik responded.

'One Test doesn't change anything about his life. He is a champion. Big matches, who do you want? Virat Kohli! He is the king.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record
Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record
Blow for Australia! Injury haunts Green before BGT
Blow for Australia! Injury haunts Green before BGT
Lalit Modi calls 'The Hundred' a financial flop
Lalit Modi calls 'The Hundred' a financial flop
How Many Days Did Haryana Assembly Meet Every Year?
How Many Days Did Haryana Assembly Meet Every Year?
Livingstone reigns in the rain at Lord's
Livingstone reigns in the rain at Lord's
Brook, Livingstone dazzle as England level series
Brook, Livingstone dazzle as England level series
When Bhagat Singh Asked Rajguru To Shoot Him
When Bhagat Singh Asked Rajguru To Shoot Him

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Bangladesh board washes hands off Shakib's security

Bangladesh board washes hands off Shakib's security

PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'

PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances