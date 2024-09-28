'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were spotted chatting in Kanpur. Photograph: BCCI

The opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was cut short due to rain in Kanpur.

Only nine overs were bowled in the second session before bad light and rain forced the players off the field, even with floodlights on.

Meanwhile, off the field, Virat Kohli and former team-mate Dinesh Karthik were spotted chatting during a practice session at the Green Park stadium.

Karthik, who recently retired from international cricket, has taken on a new role as batting coach and mentor for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite criticism of Kohli's recent form, DK has been unwavering in his support for Virat.

In a recent interview, DK defended Kohli against a fan who questioned his performance.

'Why? Two innings, he has gotten out, sir? Two innings? It's Virat Kohli, he is completely okay,' Karthik responded.

'One Test doesn't change anything about his life. He is a champion. Big matches, who do you want? Virat Kohli! He is the king.'