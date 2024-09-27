Virat Kohli, the secret Aussie in Indian Team?

‘Virat Kohli is Australian in both thought, action’: Steve Smith

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been known for his raw on-field aggression, animated chats, and celebrations during a match. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Starc and Steven Smith believe that Virat Kohli is an Australian in the way he thinks, acts, and has the desire to perform in big games.

Virat has been known for his raw on-field aggression, animated chats, and celebrations during a match. His intensity was at its peak when he led India overseas in Australia and England.

With India set to travel for the highly-anticipated BGT series, Starc drew similarities between Virat and Australian players.

"I believe Virat Kohli is probably the most Australian-like in terms of his desire to perform in big games. The way he takes on the game, the way he thinks about the game. He loves getting into the contest, which I think a lot of Australian players do," Starc told Star Sports.

Smith agrees with the views of his compatriot and feels that his contemporary is the most Australian among the entire Indian squad.

"I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in both thought and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he embraces the challenge, and tries to get on top of the opposition. He's probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I'd say," Smith added.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22, with the first Test scheduled at Perth. The test schedule also involves a Test series against Sri Lanka away from home after BGT.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

'When real Test comes he will get those runs': Hanuma Vihari expects Kohli to star in BGT

India middle order batsman Hanuma Vihari feels India should not be concerned about the lean patch of stalwart Virat Kohli and expects him to stand out in the highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

According to his own set standards, Virat has had an underwhelming year across all formats in the Indian colours.

In 2024, Virat has featured in 15 matches for India and garnered just 319 runs at a below-par average of 18.76. During this period, he has just one half-century to his name and a best score of 76 that came in the electrifying T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Even in the opening Test against Bangladesh, Virat failed to spread his charm on a benign Chennai surface. With scores of 6 and 17 across both innings, Virat failed to take advantage of the run-scoring opportunity that was on offer.

Despite his low string of results, Hanuma doesn't feel that India would be worried about Virat's dry run. He expects that the Indian stalwart will soon find his rhythm if he spends time on the crease in the upcoming matches before the BGT series.

"I wouldn't say crucial. It is important for Virat Kohli to be in a good state of mind. I know he has not played Test cricket for a while now. He missed out on the England Test series due to his personal commitments," Hanuma Vihari, Expert, JioCinema & Sports18, said in a media conference.

"But coming back to Test cricket after a while, it takes time to get into your groove, to get that mental space, and to have that routine back. India should not be concerned with Virat's form because we know when the real Test comes he will stand up and get those runs in Australia," he added.

Before heading to Australia, Virat will be eager to put runs across his name in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur and the upcoming series against New Zealand.