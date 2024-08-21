Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/X

Virat Kohli's 16-year journey in international cricket is a testament to his extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication. Rising from a promising youngster to becoming a global cricketing icon, Kohli has redefined batting standards.

His impact is evident in the admiration of his peers. Former team-mate Dinesh Karthik, a veteran of the game, recently hailed Kohli as 'skipper', a reflection of the respect and leadership the latter commanded during their shared cricketing journey.

'Happy to have played with you Skipper. 16 years and the fire still burns bright,' DK said in his X post.

While Karthik preceded Kohli on the international stage, their paths converged in the IPL, where Kohli's captaincy and batting prowess were instrumental in shaping the league's landscape.

Kohli's consistent brilliance and record-breaking feats have earned him a unique standing in the sport. As he continues to evolve as a player, his legacy as one of the greatest batters of all time is already secure.