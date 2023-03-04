News
Virat, Anushka Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Virat, Anushka Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 04, 2023 12:23 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photographs and Video: ANI

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday.

Kohli, who was in Indore for the third Test against Australia which concluded on Friday, and Anushka participated in the Bhasma Aarti -- an offering with ashes which is performed during the early hours of the morning.

The couple then performed the Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Virat went traditional as he opted for a dhoti while Anushka opted for a light peach-coloured sari.

Virat needs to get back among the runs in the fourth Test, which begins in Ahmedabad from Thursday, March 9.

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
