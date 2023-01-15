News
Indian cricketers offer prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple

Indian cricketers offer prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple

Source: PTI
January 15, 2023 00:32 IST
Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey visited the temple.

IMAGE: Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Saturday. Photograph: ANI/via temple authorities

Some members of the Indian cricket team members, who are in the state capital for the final ODI against Sri Lanka, on Saturday visited and offered prayers at the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

Sources said a few cricketers and other BCCI officials reached the temple at 10 am on Saturday.

A photo of the cricketers along with BCCI officials and the temple authorities were shared on social media.

The third ODI, a day-night match, will be held on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium here.

