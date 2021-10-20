News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat-Anushka all smiles with baby Vamika

Virat-Anushka all smiles with baby Vamika

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: October 20, 2021 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and their 11-month-old daughter Vamika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were all smiles as they enjoyed breakfast with daughter Vamika at the team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday.

The skipper took break from captaincy duties for the second practice game against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma captained the team despite Kohli playing in the practice game. This is Kohli's last assignment as T20 captain of India.

Chikoo captioned the pic with Anu and Vamika on Instagram with just a heart emoji.

A couple of days ago, Anu posted the photograph below with the wonderful line 'My whole heart in one frame.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet India's T20 World Cup Team
Meet India's T20 World Cup Team
Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.
Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.
LOL! Kohli imitates Dhawan's batting style
LOL! Kohli imitates Dhawan's batting style
Recipe: Chaitime Masala Mathri
Recipe: Chaitime Masala Mathri
HC says Muslim ex-wife is entitled to maintenance
HC says Muslim ex-wife is entitled to maintenance
Real Madrid's Benzema on trial in sex tape case
Real Madrid's Benzema on trial in sex tape case
Sensex tanks, falls 456 points; Nifty below 18,300
Sensex tanks, falls 456 points; Nifty below 18,300

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Yuzi spins his way to impress Dhanu

Yuzi spins his way to impress Dhanu

Maxwell credits Kohli, de Villiers for success in IPL

Maxwell credits Kohli, de Villiers for success in IPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances