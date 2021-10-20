Virat-Anushka all smiles with baby Vamika

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and their 11-month-old daughter Vamika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were all smiles as they enjoyed breakfast with daughter Vamika at the team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday.

The skipper took break from captaincy duties for the second practice game against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma captained the team despite Kohli playing in the practice game. This is Kohli's last assignment as T20 captain of India.

Chikoo captioned the pic with Anu and Vamika on Instagram with just a heart emoji.

A couple of days ago, Anu posted the photograph below with the wonderful line 'My whole heart in one frame.'