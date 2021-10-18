News
LOL! Kohli imitates Dhawan's batting style

LOL! Kohli imitates Dhawan's batting style

By Rediff Cricket
October 18, 2021 16:39 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli posted a funny video on social media in which he can be seen mimicing Shikhar Dhawan's batting style.

'I am going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his own pace so much that it is so funny and I have watched it so many times from the other end,' the skipper says in the video.

In typical Dhawan style, Kohli rolls his sleeves up as he imitates the left-hander's batting stance as he leaves the ball.

Also don't miss the hilarious 'Gabbar' smile at the end. 'Shikhi, how's this one? @shikhardofficial,' Virat captions the video on Instagram on Monday.

Dhawan replied to the post with a few laughing out loud emojis.

 

Rediff Cricket
