HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India

Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2025 14:44 IST

x

Varun Chakravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy gets his ODI cap from Ravindra Jadeja, in Cuttack, on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy is the second oldest debutant for India in One-Day Internationals, after being picked for the second ODI against England, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

At 33 years and 164 days, Chakravarthy is the second oldest debutant for India in ODIs after Farokh Engineer, who made his debut aged 36 years and 138 days, against the same opponents at Leeds in 1974.

He replaced Kuldeep Yadav for the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

 

He was handed his India ODI cap by fellow-spinner Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of the match.

Varun Chakravarthy

The Tamil Nadu was called up to the ODI squad after his impressive performances in the T20I series against England, helping India to an emphatic 4-1 series triumph.

Varun Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy took 14 wickets in the five-match series at an average of 9.85 with a best of 5/24.

Varun Chakravarthy

If he fares well in the last two ODIs against England, he could be in line to be picked in India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy starting later this month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Mystery Spinner Meets Master Blaster'
'Mystery Spinner Meets Master Blaster'
'Rohit Plays With Zero Conviction'
'Rohit Plays With Zero Conviction'
'Shami is completely fit'
'Shami is completely fit'
'Sharma Kyu Raha Hai?'
'Sharma Kyu Raha Hai?'
Bling It On! India's T20 Champs Get Rings of Glory
Bling It On! India's T20 Champs Get Rings of Glory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for dancing after Kalkaji win1:16

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for...

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in Gaza2:51

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in...

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his politics'0:52

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD