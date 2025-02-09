Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy gets his ODI cap from Ravindra Jadeja, in Cuttack, on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy is the second oldest debutant for India in One-Day Internationals, after being picked for the second ODI against England, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.



At 33 years and 164 days, Chakravarthy is the second oldest debutant for India in ODIs after Farokh Engineer, who made his debut aged 36 years and 138 days, against the same opponents at Leeds in 1974.

He replaced Kuldeep Yadav for the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

He was handed his India ODI cap by fellow-spinner Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of the match.

The Tamil Nadu was called up to the ODI squad after his impressive performances in the T20I series against England, helping India to an emphatic 4-1 series triumph.

Chakravarthy took 14 wickets in the five-match series at an average of 9.85 with a best of 5/24.

If he fares well in the last two ODIs against England, he could be in line to be picked in India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy starting later this month.