Bling It On! India's T20 Champs Get Rings of Glory

IMAGE: BCCI honours Team India with Champions Ring for the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Photographs and video: BCCI/X

The BCCI honoured the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a special Champions Ring at its annual Naman Awards ceremony on February 1.

A BCCI released video showcased the rings, each personalised with the player's name and jersey number, and featuring the Ashoka Chakra.

The rings also commemorated each player's contributions to India's undefeated run to the championship title, culminating in their victory over South Africa.

In its post, BCCI wrote, 'Presenting #TeamIndia with their CHAMPIONS RING to honour their flawless campaign in the #T20WorldCup. Diamonds may be forever, but this win certainly is immortalised in a billion hearts. These memories will 'Ring' loud and live with us forever.'

Nine members of the victorious 15-player squad, including those who played in the gripping final against South Africa in Barbados, attended the event.

Notably, Virat Kohli, the Player of the Match for his crucial 76-run innings, was unable to attend due to his participation in a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi.