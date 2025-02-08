'Mystery Spinner Meets Master Blaster'

Sachin Tendulkar met 'mystery spinner' Varun Chakravarthy recently.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, Chakravarthy's IPL franchise, shared the memorable moment on social media with the caption, 'When a mystery spinner meets the Master Blaster!'

The post quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the meeting of two cricketers from different eras. Tendulkar, revered as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, continues to inspire players across generations.

On the other hand, Chakravarthy, known for his deceptive variations and impactful performances in T20 cricket, continues to make a name for himself with impressive spells in domestic and international formats.