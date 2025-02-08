'Rohit Plays With Zero Conviction'

IMAGE: In his last 16 innings across all three formats, Rohit has scored 166 runs at an average of 10.37. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma's form or lack thereof is for all to see.

And his struggles continued on Thursday, February 6, 2025, when he was dismissed for 2 in the first ODI against England on Thursday.

In his last 16 innings across all three formats, Rohit has scored 166 runs at an average of 10.37.

Consistently scoring in single digits -- 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, 3, 9, and 2 runs -- he has only managed to score 20 or more runs only twice in those 16 innings.

While it comes down to lack of confidence, he also seems not fully present in the moment and one won't be wrong to term his attitude as casual.

His struggle with the bat has left cricket fans frustrated and they are now calling him out for his poor showing, some even demanding he retire.