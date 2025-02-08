HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Sharma Kyu Raha Hai?

'Sharma Kyu Raha Hai?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2025 12:31 IST

x

'The way he stretched to take a catch, I saw the whole angle, it was a really good catch'

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel, with a perfect view, lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal's excellent catch. Photograph: BCCI
 

Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI debut for India against England was marked by a moment of brilliance in the field, earning him high praise from teammate Axar Patel and Fielding Coach T Dilip.

During England's innings, with the score at a comfortable 75-1, Ben Duckett looked set to accelerate the scoring rate. India needed a wicket, and Harshit Rana provided it, enticing Duckett into a mistimed shot.

The ball flew quickly towards the outfield, where Jaiswal, eyes glued to the ball, sprinted and dived full-length to take a spectacular catch.

This crucial dismissal triggered a collapse, with Rana also removing Harry Brook in the same over, reducing England to 77/3.

Axar Patel, who had a perfect view of Jaiswal's catch, was lavish in his praise.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

'I was in a position where I saw him sprinting from behind, and the way he stretched to take a catch, I saw the whole angle, it was a really good catch...Sharma kyu raha ha yaar? (Why are you feeling shy?),' Axar said in a video released by the BCCI, playfully teasing the debutant.

 

Fielding Coach T Dilip echoed Axar's sentiments, 'I was on that side, and I saw the ball kept going. I was like, just catch it. One thing is that his hands are good. So I was like, just reach there, you will take the catch,' Dilip explained, highlighting his confidence in Jaiswal's catching abilities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Jaiswal's Stunning Catch!
SEE: Jaiswal's Stunning Catch!
Why Ashwin is Hoping for a Rohit Century This Series
Why Ashwin is Hoping for a Rohit Century This Series
Like The Champions Trophy Anthem?
Like The Champions Trophy Anthem?
Gill, 'Lambi Race Ka Ghoda'
Gill, 'Lambi Race Ka Ghoda'
Like India's New Jersey? Or No?
Like India's New Jersey? Or No?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Tasty Train Station Snacks To Try In India

webstory image 2

8 Foods To Burn Calories Faster

webstory image 3

Keema With Fried Egg: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Celebration erupts outside BJP's office in Delhi0:26

Celebration erupts outside BJP's office in Delhi

Rajkummar Rao, wife Patralekha arrive at Maha Kumbh Mela3:33

Rajkummar Rao, wife Patralekha arrive at Maha Kumbh Mela

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD