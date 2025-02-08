'Sharma Kyu Raha Hai?

'The way he stretched to take a catch, I saw the whole angle, it was a really good catch'

IMAGE: Axar Patel, with a perfect view, lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal's excellent catch. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI debut for India against England was marked by a moment of brilliance in the field, earning him high praise from teammate Axar Patel and Fielding Coach T Dilip.

During England's innings, with the score at a comfortable 75-1, Ben Duckett looked set to accelerate the scoring rate. India needed a wicket, and Harshit Rana provided it, enticing Duckett into a mistimed shot.

The ball flew quickly towards the outfield, where Jaiswal, eyes glued to the ball, sprinted and dived full-length to take a spectacular catch.

This crucial dismissal triggered a collapse, with Rana also removing Harry Brook in the same over, reducing England to 77/3.

Axar Patel, who had a perfect view of Jaiswal's catch, was lavish in his praise.

'I was in a position where I saw him sprinting from behind, and the way he stretched to take a catch, I saw the whole angle, it was a really good catch...Sharma kyu raha ha yaar? (Why are you feeling shy?),' Axar said in a video released by the BCCI, playfully teasing the debutant.

Fielding Coach T Dilip echoed Axar's sentiments, 'I was on that side, and I saw the ball kept going. I was like, just catch it. One thing is that his hands are good. So I was like, just reach there, you will take the catch,' Dilip explained, highlighting his confidence in Jaiswal's catching abilities.