'Shami is completely fit'

Batting coach Kotak unaware of Bumrah's fitness review.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami returned to the Indian squad for the T20I series against England after a 14-month injury layoff. Photograph: BCCI

With the Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expressed confidence about the team's preparation for the mega event.

"The entire team looks solid. Whether there is any experiment, new players will come to the XI or some senior players will be left out. It's the head coach and captain who will discuss and they will decide. So, I don't think I can make any comment on that."

On Mohammed Shami's fitness, Kotak reassured that the pacer was "completely fit". Shami returned to the International cricket in the preceding T20I series after a 14-month injury layoff.

Asked whether Arshdeep Singh might get a chance, he repeated, "That decision lies with the head coach and captain."

Regarding Jasprit Bumrah's injury status, he admitted he was unaware of the scan results.

"That's something the physio would know," he signed off.