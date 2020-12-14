Varun, wife play cricket after wedding

December 14, 2020 10:15 IST

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy and long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar wed in Chennai, December 11, 2020. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Arun Karthick KB/Instagram

What did Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy do after he married long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar in Chennai on Friday?

Why, play cricket of course.

KKR uploaded a video on Instagram where Varun and Neha are seen playing a game of cricket to celebrate their special day.

Varun bowled a couple of under-arm deliveries to Neha, while family and friends cheered them on.

Video: Kind courtesy, Kolkata Knight Riders/Instagram

'Big congratulations to @chakaravarthyvarun and @neha.khedekar from the Knight Riders Family as they begin their journey as husband and wife,' KKR posted.

'Neha seen successfully decoding Varun's mystery here with a stylish square-cut off the last delivery.'

IMAGE: Neha and Varun after their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Kolkata Knight Riders/Instagram

Neha and Varun had planned to get married earlier this year. But the pandemic and the lockdown forced an alteration in plan.

While Varun was stuck in Chennai, with his residential area marked a containment zone around May-June, Neha spent the lockdown in Mumbai.

Then Varun was off to the UAE for IPL 2020.

He had a good IPL, taking 17 wickets in 13 games, including the 5/20 vs Delhi Capitals, the best bowling figures by any bowler in the tournament.

Picked to play for India in the T20I series in Australia, Varun pulled out after an injury to his right shoulder.