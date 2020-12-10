Team India's day out

December 10, 2020 07:47 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Instagram

Mayank Agarwal, who is likely to open for India in the first Test in Adelaide, shared a picture of enjoying a late afternoon at Australia's famed Bondi beach with wife Aashita Sood.

IMAGE: K L Rahul with Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul introduced us to the 'back benchers' of the Indian team posting a picture of Hardik Pandya, Mayank and him occupying the rear seats of the team bus.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Hardik, Mayank and Rahul.

Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Virat Kohli enjoyed a 'sunny' outing with Hardik, Mayank and Rahul and Aashita Sood at a cafe.

Hardik posted the pic from the outing, noting, 'Out and about beautiful sunny Canberra'.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer enjoys the view. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram