Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India's day out

Team India's day out

By Rediff Cricket
December 10, 2020 07:47 IST
Mayank Agarwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Instagram
 

Mayank Agarwal, who is likely to open for India in the first Test in Adelaide, shared a picture of enjoying a late afternoon at Australia's famed Bondi beach with wife Aashita Sood.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul with Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul introduced us to the 'back benchers' of the Indian team posting a picture of Hardik Pandya, Mayank and him occupying the rear seats of the team bus.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Hardik, Mayank and Rahul.

Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Virat Kohli enjoyed a 'sunny' outing with Hardik, Mayank and Rahul and Aashita Sood at a cafe.

Hardik posted the pic from the outing, noting, 'Out and about beautiful sunny Canberra'.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer enjoys the view. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is in travel mode. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram
Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

