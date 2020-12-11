News
'3 years and onto a lifetime together'

'3 years and onto a lifetime together'

By Rediff Cricket
December 11, 2020 10:50 IST
Virat Kohli put out this throwback pic from their big day

IMAGE: Virat Kohli posted this pic from his wedding day. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter
 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Friday, December 11.

And Skip Kohli -- away from the love of his life, playing cricket in faraway Australia -- marked the day with a throwback photograph from their wedding.

'3 years and onto a lifetime together,' Virat captioned the beautiful black and white picture.

Anu and Chikoo wed in Tuscany, Italy, before hosting a star-studded reception for the Hindi film industry and cricketing circles.

The couple is expecting their first child in early January. Kohli will return to India after playing the opening Test against Australia, starting on December 17, to be with his wife for the birth of their baby.

Rediff Cricket
