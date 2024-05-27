'Unsung heroes': BCCI's bonanza for IPL's ground staff

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: The ground staff at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam pose with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on March 31, 2024.

Describing them as 'unsung heroes', BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that ground staff and curators of all the 10 regular IPL venues will be given Rs 25 lakh each as a token of appreciation for providing 'brilliant pitches' during the T20 league.

IPL 2024 concluded in Chennai on Sunday with Kolkata Knight Riders winning their third title after trouncing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.



"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions," Shah said on X.



"As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, and the same at the 3 additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!" he said.





The 10 regular venues for the IPL are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.



The additional venues this year were Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala. While Guwahati was the second home venue for Rajasthan Royals, Visakhapatnam hosted Delhi Capitals' first leg of home matches.



Dharamsala served as the second base for Kings XI Punjab. This year's IPL has been talked about for high-scoring matches with the peak team total record shattered twice. The 250-run mark was crossed as many as eight times this season.