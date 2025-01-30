Unstoppable Khawaja: 232 runs of pure dominance vs SL

Usman Khawaja slams maiden double ton in Tests during clash against Sri Lanka at Galle

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja played an exceptional innings of 232 runs from 352 balls which was laced with 16 boundaries and one maximum. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Australia opener Usman Khawaja scored his maiden double century in the longest format of the game during the first session of the second day of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Khawaja completed his double hundred just before lunch on Day 2 of the Galle Test match. The left-hand batter played an exceptional innings of 232 runs from 352 balls which was laced with 16 boundaries and one maximum.

With this innings, Khawaja slammed his highesh score in the Test history surpassing his previous best score of unbeaten 195 runs which came against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2023.

The 38-year-old player also broke Justin Langer's record of scoring most runs in Sri Lanka as an Australian batter which was 166 at Colombo in 2004.

The southpaw registered one more record along with stand in skipper Steve Smith as both players went on to register the highest third-wicket partnership for the Baggy Greens on Asian soil.

Both of them broke 46-year long record which was registered by Allan Border & Kim Hughes which was 222 runs against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai back in 1979.

Smith went back to the pavillion after playing a magnificent innings of 141 runs in 251 balls which included 12 fours and two sixes in his innings.