12 Billion Spent, Gaddafi Stadium Still Not Ready

Gaddafi Stadium to be handed over to ICC for Champions Trophy on Feb 11: PCB source

IMAGE: The ICC had set January 31 as the deadline for the handover of all three stadiums -- Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi) and the Rawalpindi Stadium -- which will host the global event in Pakistan. Photograph: PCB/X

Amid rising concerns over the readiness of Champions Trophy venues in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here would be handed over to the ICC on February 11, little over a week before the start of the ODI showpiece.

The PCB posted a video of the new-look stadium on 'X' and wrote, "Under the lights, it's a sight to behold!...We can't wait to welcome fans, officials and teams for the tri-nation series and Champions Trophy." The mega-event begins on February 19.

A Board source told PTI that the stadium will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC), "for branding and other stuff on February 11" after Pakistan's tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

The ICC had set January 31 as the deadline for the handover of all three stadiums -- Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi) and the Rawalpindi Stadium -- which will host the global event in Pakistan.

The source added that "final touches" were being given to the Gaddafi Stadium.

"...this has been a construction site and there will be some rubble, which will be removed shortly. This stadium has taken shape after six months of work," said the source.

The eight-team Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan but India will play all its matches in Dubai owing to security concerns.

Pakistan's leading english daily 'Dawn' had recently carried a story which stated that "it seems absolutely impossible to contemplate the renovation work being completed within the deadline, but the personnel handed the responsibility are beaming with confidence.

The PCB has also insisted that the National Stadium in Karachi will be ready in time as well. The venue will host the opening match of event between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19.

The PCB has spent around PKR 12 billion on renovation, construction and installation of equipment at all three venues. Tickets have already gone on sale but until the PCB announces they have possession of the new-look stadiums, concerns will remain.

On Tuesday, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice resigned after the governing body's board expressed dissatisfaction with his failure to give a clear picture of Pakistan's preparedness for the event.