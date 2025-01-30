HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 12 Billion Spent, Gaddafi Stadium Still Not Ready

12 Billion Spent, Gaddafi Stadium Still Not Ready

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2025 12:04 IST

x

Gaddafi Stadium to be handed over to ICC for Champions Trophy on Feb 11: PCB source

Gaddafi stadium

IMAGE: The ICC had set January 31 as the deadline for the handover of all three stadiums -- Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi) and the Rawalpindi Stadium -- which will host the global event in Pakistan. Photograph: PCB/X

Amid rising concerns over the readiness of Champions Trophy venues in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here would be handed over to the ICC on February 11, little over a week before the start of the ODI showpiece.

The PCB posted a video of the new-look stadium on 'X' and wrote, "Under the lights, it's a sight to behold!...We can't wait to welcome fans, officials and teams for the tri-nation series and Champions Trophy." The mega-event begins on February 19.

A Board source told PTI that the stadium will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC), "for branding and other stuff on February 11" after Pakistan's tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

 

The ICC had set January 31 as the deadline for the handover of all three stadiums -- Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi) and the Rawalpindi Stadium -- which will host the global event in Pakistan.

The source added that "final touches" were being given to the Gaddafi Stadium.

"...this has been a construction site and there will be some rubble, which will be removed shortly. This stadium has taken shape after six months of work," said the source.

The eight-team Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan but India will play all its matches in Dubai owing to security concerns.

Pakistan's leading english daily 'Dawn' had recently carried a story which stated that "it seems absolutely impossible to contemplate the renovation work being completed within the deadline, but the personnel handed the responsibility are beaming with confidence.

The PCB has also insisted that the National Stadium in Karachi will be ready in time as well. The venue will host the opening match of event between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19.

The PCB has spent around PKR 12 billion on renovation, construction and installation of equipment at all three venues. Tickets have already gone on sale but until the PCB announces they have possession of the new-look stadiums, concerns will remain.

On Tuesday, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice resigned after the governing body's board expressed dissatisfaction with his failure to give a clear picture of Pakistan's preparedness for the event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fans Flock To Stadium At 5 AM For Kohli
Fans Flock To Stadium At 5 AM For Kohli
Deepti Sharma Joins UP Police as DSP
Deepti Sharma Joins UP Police as DSP
What Are Dravid, Sanga Showing Us?
What Are Dravid, Sanga Showing Us?
'Kohli's presence has added life to dressing room'
'Kohli's presence has added life to dressing room'
Samson's pace problem: Can India fix it before T20 WC?
Samson's pace problem: Can India fix it before T20 WC?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Have These Nuts And Dried Fruits Every Morning!

webstory image 2

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 3

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

VIDEOS

American Airlines plane 'collides midair' with Black Hawk helicopter1:22

American Airlines plane 'collides midair' with Black Hawk...

Kashmir's iconic Chinar trees get geo-tagged with unique Aadhaar-like codes1:20

Kashmir's iconic Chinar trees get geo-tagged with unique...

Meet Kashmir's chess champion Minha Ayaz1:20

Meet Kashmir's chess champion Minha Ayaz

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD