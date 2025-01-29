Galle Test: Khawaja, Head give Australia good start

IMAGE: Travis Head's quickfire half-century gave Australia a good start on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Openers Travis Head and Usman Khawaja struck half-centuries to give Australia a good start on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Head smashed a brilliant 57 from 40 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six, while Khawaja was unbeaten on a solid 65, to guide Australia to 145/2 in 32 overs at lunch on the opening day.



Electing to bat on a pitch expected to aid the spinners, Head, promoted to open the innings, started off in smashing fashion with a three boundaries off pacer Asitha Fernando in the opening over of the Test.



The left-hander repeated the dose on the pace bowler a few overs later when he again slammed two fours in the fifth over, to race to 23 from 14 balls with five fours.



He continued to bat positively, slogging off-spinner Nishan Peiris over midwicket for a six in the eighth over.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja plays the sweep shot. Photograph: ICC/X

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya also came under attack as Head hit him for two fours in his second over, with Australia racing past 50, in the ninth over.



Khawaja also joined in the party as he smashed Peiris for a six in the next over and Head lofted the last ball of the same over, clearing the fielder at mid-on for another four.



Head raced to his fifty from just 35 balls, in the 12th over, with a single off Peiris to long-on.



Jayasuriya got some revenge when he got Head caught at long-on in the 15th over, after he had put on 92 runs for the opening wicket with Khawaja from just 87 balls.

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates after completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Khawaja completed his fifty from 71 balls, in the 25th over, before he got a lifeline when he was put down at slip by Dhananjaya de Silva off the bowling of Jayasuriya in the 29th over.



Marnus Labuschagne batted cautiously to score 20 from 50 balls before he perished to spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, caught at slip.

Captain Steve Smith completed his 10,000 runs in Test cricket with a single off Jayasuriya, who then dropped simple return off Australian the right-hander a few balls later.