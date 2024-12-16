Unstoppable Bumrah! 50 Test Wickets in Australia and Counting

IMAGE: The Indian speedster's relentless pace and accuracy have made him a nightmare for Australian batters. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah continued his domination of Australian cricket, reaching a significant milestone of 50 Test wickets Down Under.

The Indian speedster's relentless pace and accuracy have made him a nightmare for Australian batters.

Bumrah continued to redefine the art of fast bowling with yet another sensational spell in red-ball cricket. His ascendancy in the longest format of cricket looks as if it is straight out of a fairytale book.

When the rest of the Indian seamers looked out of their depth, Bumrah inspired the team with a brilliant six-wicket haul, bringing an end to Australia's inning at 445.

With the second new ball, Bumrah stood levels apart from the rest of his compatriots. With his blistering pace, he showed Mitchell Marsh (5) and Travis Head (152) the way back to the dressing room in a single over on Day 2.

After returning with figures of 6/76, Bumrah has now chalked up 50 Test wickets in Australia in a mere 10 matches, with a highly impressive average of 17.82.

On Day 3, he paved the way for India by removing Mitchell Starc in the opening hour. With the tempo of the day set, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep cleared the tail end to wrap up Australia's inning on 445.

Notably, when the rest of the bowling unit was pummelled by the Australian batters and heavily leaked runs, Bumrah was still a force to be reckoned with. He maintained his economical nature by conceding runs at a mere rate of 2.70, the lowest among the Indian bowlers.

Bumrah's masterclass wasn't just confined to the opening hours of Monday. The 31-year-old was a walking nightmare for the Australian openers, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney.

Throughout the three Tests, the Australian openers have struggled to churn out runs while dealing with the imposing threat from Bumrah.