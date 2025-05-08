Unfinished business! Rohit eyes 2027 World Cup trophy

'His target was the World Test Championship, but unfortunately we (India) didn't qualify. Now, it's the 2027 World Cup... I also want him to win the 2027 World Cup and then retire," says Rohit Sharma's childhood coach, Dinesh Lad.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup trophy during the victory parade in Mumbai on July 4, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma has quietly drawn the curtain on his Test career, but his story in Indian cricket is far from over.

In what could be the final chapter of a glittering career, the batting stalwart is now fully focused on the 50-over format and bringing glory to the country in the 2027 ODI World Cup, his childhood coach, Dinesh Lad said.

Rohit recently added the Champions Trophy to his cabinet to go with the T20 World Cup title India won under his captaincy last year, as the veteran emerged one of the most successful skippers the country has produced.

Lad feels Rohit would like to bow out on a high by winning the ODI World Cup, which has eluded India since 2011, when the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted the trophy.

"His (Rohit's) aim is to win the 2027 ODI World Cup and then retire," Lad told PTI Videos on Wednesday.

"His target was the World Test Championship, but unfortunately we (India) didn't qualify. Now, it's the 2027 World Cup... I also want him to win the 2027 World Cup and then retire," Lad added.

The 2027 Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November.

Rohit's glittering ODI career has seen him score more than 11,168 runs, including 32 centuries and a highest score of 264, making him one of the most dangerous 50-over batters in international cricket.

Lad said the Test retirement by the legend was a strategic shift to prolong his career.

"He didn't take it (decision to retire from Tests) in a hurry. He didn't want to play T20Is post the World Cup (last year in the Americas) but it was his decision to play the other two formats. He must have thought well about what is best for him," said Lad.

"This decision has nothing to do with the upcoming tour to England," he added, when asked if Rohit wasn't confident of leading the side for the five-match away series, beginning in June.

"The major thought would have been to give the next generation a chance, like he did just after the T20 World Cup last year," said Lad.

Lad also shared that Rohit's Test debut knock against the West Indies was his most memorable moment.

Rohit scored 177 runs against the West Indies at Kolkata in 2013.

"It was his debut Test hundred against the West Indies... it was the moment he knew he had arrived. It is my favourite Test knock of his," he said.

With Rohit potentially nearing the end of his international career, discussions around the future leadership have already begun. Lad backed the likes of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul to take over the baton.

"I can't say who will take what. It is the decision of the BCCI. But there are many who are ready for the captaincy. For example, Shubman Gill was made the vice-captain. KL Rahul is also a contender," he added.