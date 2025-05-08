HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'A master and a gem': Gambhir, Pant salute Rohit

'A master and a gem': Gambhir, Pant salute Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 00:22 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir wrote a heartfelt tribute for Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a heartfelt message for Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India’s high-stakes tour of England and the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rumours of a rift between Rohit and Gambhir made headlines during that Australia tour. However, both men later denied any discord, affirming mutual respect and camaraderie.

Hours after Rohit made his understated retirement announcement on Instagram, Gambhir put the speculation to rest with a glowing tribute on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A master, a leader & a gem!”

 

Other members of the cricket fraternity also joined in to honour Rohit's legacy.

Former teammate Yuvraj Singh penned a moving message, "Test cricket asks a lot of you – grit, patience, and character. Brotherman, you gave it everything and yet made it look effortless. From a quiet fighter to a leader at the top, your journey in whites has been special. Proud of you, go well."

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the void Rohit leaves behind in the Test dressing room, "Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever. Always love, @rohitsharma45 bhai."

Youngster Dhruv Jurel, who made his Test debut under Rohit's captaincy, shared his admiration, "Always my first skipper. Happy retirement, Rohit bhaiyya."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit announces Test retirement with immediate effect
Rohit announces Test retirement with immediate effect
'Teary eyed' Ritika reacts to Rohit's Test retirement
'Teary eyed' Ritika reacts to Rohit's Test retirement
'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket
'Thank You, Hitman': Legend Walks Away from Test Cricket
KKR-CSK pause play to salute Operation Sindoor heroes
KKR-CSK pause play to salute Operation Sindoor heroes
How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket
How Rohit Sharma wrote his own rules in Test cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

webstory image 2

8 Recipes That Define Delicious Sindhi Food

webstory image 3

Summer Fun! Go OTT With Oversized Sunglasses

VIDEOS

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor shocks Pakistan2:54

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor...

'Very proud': Israeli diplomat lauds India's Op Sindoor against Pak2:39

'Very proud': Israeli diplomat lauds India's Op Sindoor...

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op Sindoor9:36

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD