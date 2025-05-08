'A master and a gem': Gambhir, Pant salute Rohit

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir wrote a heartfelt tribute for Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a heartfelt message for Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India’s high-stakes tour of England and the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rumours of a rift between Rohit and Gambhir made headlines during that Australia tour. However, both men later denied any discord, affirming mutual respect and camaraderie.

Hours after Rohit made his understated retirement announcement on Instagram, Gambhir put the speculation to rest with a glowing tribute on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A master, a leader & a gem!”

Other members of the cricket fraternity also joined in to honour Rohit's legacy.

Former teammate Yuvraj Singh penned a moving message, "Test cricket asks a lot of you – grit, patience, and character. Brotherman, you gave it everything and yet made it look effortless. From a quiet fighter to a leader at the top, your journey in whites has been special. Proud of you, go well."

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the void Rohit leaves behind in the Test dressing room, "Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever. Always love, @rohitsharma45 bhai."

Youngster Dhruv Jurel, who made his Test debut under Rohit's captaincy, shared his admiration, "Always my first skipper. Happy retirement, Rohit bhaiyya."