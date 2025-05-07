HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » 'Teary eyed' Ritika reacts to Rohit's Test retirement

'Teary eyed' Ritika reacts to Rohit's Test retirement

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 07, 2025
May 07, 2025 21:22 IST

Ritika Sajdeh

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh reposted Rohit’s announcement with a series of emotional emojis. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket on May 7 marked the end of an era—and for wife Ritika Sajdeh, the moment was as emotional as it was historic.

Rohit, 38, took to Instagram to share the news in a quiet, understated story, writing: “It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

 

Soon after, Ritika reposted his announcement with a series of emotional emojis—a broken heart, a salute, and teary eyes—capturing the raw sentiment of the moment.

Ritika Sajdeh

 

Rohit’s retirement comes on the heels of a tough 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and a challenging home series against New Zealand, where both his form and captaincy came under scrutiny.

Amid rumours that the selectors were considering a leadership change ahead of India’s upcoming five-Test tour of England, Rohit stepped down on his own terms.

For Ritika, who has stood by Rohit through triumphs and trials, it was a bittersweet moment—one filled with quiet pride and a heartfelt goodbye to the format that defined her husband’s elegance and legacy.

REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
