Umesh Yadav attends 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple

IMAGE: India bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa at the Bhasman Aarti at at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Monday. Photograph: ANI/X

Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav attended Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Nag Panchami on Monday, as part of the ongoing observances during the holy month of Shravan (Sawan).

On his visit to the temple, the fast bowler told ANI,"...I have a different connection with Baba. Today is Nag Panchami, it is a good day. There can be nothing better than getting his blessings on this day. It is his call. It is said that you cannot come here without him calling you..."

Umesh Yadav, who made his debut for India in 2010, played 141 international matches, he has taken 288 wickets at an average of 31.62 and best bowling figures of 6/88. He has taken three five-wicket hauls in his career and a ten-fer as well. With 170 wickets in 57 wickets at an average of 30.95, he was a crucial part of the Indian team, which dominated in their home conditions for over 12 years. He last played an international match for India in 2023, a Test match against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.