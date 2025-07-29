HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Umesh Yadav attends 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Umesh Yadav attends 'Bhasma Aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 29, 2025 09:43 IST

x

India bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa at the Bhasman Aarti at at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Monday

IMAGE: India bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa at the Bhasman Aarti at at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Monday. Photograph: ANI/X

Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav attended Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Nag Panchami on Monday, as part of the ongoing observances during the holy month of Shravan (Sawan).

 

On his visit to the temple, the fast bowler told ANI,"...I have a different connection with Baba. Today is Nag Panchami, it is a good day. There can be nothing better than getting his blessings on this day. It is his call. It is said that you cannot come here without him calling you..."

Umesh Yadav, who made his debut for India in 2010, played 141 international matches, he has taken 288 wickets at an average of 31.62 and best bowling figures of 6/88. He has taken three five-wicket hauls in his career and a ten-fer as well. With 170 wickets in 57 wickets at an average of 30.95, he was a crucial part of the Indian team, which dominated in their home conditions for over 12 years. He last played an international match for India in 2023, a Test match against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Everybody Has Understood Jadeja's Value'
'Everybody Has Understood Jadeja's Value'
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
'If leaving the ball is an art, Rahul is the artist'
'If leaving the ball is an art, Rahul is the artist'
Rahane's advice for India ahead of Oval Test
Rahane's advice for India ahead of Oval Test
Why Sidhu feels Jadeja is good but not good enough!
Why Sidhu feels Jadeja is good but not good enough!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 2

Deepika, Zoya Among 90 Women Bringing Change

webstory image 3

Why Preah Vihear Hindu Temple Is A Must See

VIDEOS

'Will you ask victims' families to cheer India-Pak Match'- Owaisi lambasts Centre2:42

'Will you ask victims' families to cheer India-Pak...

'No Modi-Trump call from April 22-June 17': Jaishankar on Trump claims2:40

'No Modi-Trump call from April 22-June 17': Jaishankar on...

Baijayant Panda's comment in LS leaves Shashi Tharoor smiling0:57

Baijayant Panda's comment in LS leaves Shashi Tharoor...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD