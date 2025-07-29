Rahane's advice for India ahead of Oval Test

IMAGE: Mohmmed Siraj has been a workhorse alongside Jasprit Bumrah but the duo has got no support from other bowlers. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Former captain Ajinkya Rahane believes that while the Indian batting unit has sung in harmony, the bowling department remains a "concern" ahead of the fifth Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

After the conclusion of the four Tests, India trail 1-2 as both teams return to London for one last contest of the five-match series. In the series opener at Headingley and the third Test at Lord's, India were outbowled by the hosts, leading to their downfall.

India forced a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester to stay hot on England's heels as the gruelling series heads towards its conclusion. Rahane identified one aspect that India will be keeping a close eye on its bowling unit.

'The India team is playing well, and the batting unit has been fantastic. What concerns the Indian team is the bowling department. A couple of bowlers are bowling well, but they are not getting the support.

'India has a good chance to level the series. For that they'll have to understand what is required. India batted really, now they need that extra bowler. They need that extra bowler who will provide the support and take wickets. So looking at the weather and the pitch, India will have to understand what will be the right combination,' Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

'I feel India should go with an extra bowler so that there is some cushion. You don't have to worry about your batting now. India have to leave out one batter and add an extra bowler,' he added.

India's prolific batting performance resonates in the stellar batting display throughout the series. After Washington Sundar hammered his maiden Test hundred in the drawn fourth game, India's tally of individual centuries in the series to 11, equalling their all-time record set against West Indies at home in 1978-79.