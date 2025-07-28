HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'If leaving the ball is an art, Rahul is the artist'

'If leaving the ball is an art, Rahul is the artist'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 28, 2025 20:58 IST

KL Rahul failed to convert his resilient start into a three-digit score across both innings but was pivotal in India's fight to draw the Test and keep India alive in the series.

IMAGE: KL Rahul failed to convert his resilient start into a three-digit score across both innings. Photograph: Ed Skyes/Action Images via Reuters

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan showered praise on KL Rahul, the unsung hero of India's hard-fought draw in the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Rahul, one of the most experienced players in India's inexperienced camp, partnered with captain Shubman Gill to lay the foundations for a draw.

The opening batter consumed 328 deliveries, more than 54 overs out of the 257.1 overs India faced throughout the Test.

 

Despite negating the threat by facing a myriad of overs, Rahul failed to convert his resilient start into a three-digit score across both innings. In his second turn, he astonishingly fell short by 10 runs after being pinned in front of the stumps by England Test captain Ben Stokes.

"KL Rahul played 98 balls in the first innings and more than 200 balls in the second innings. He almost played 328 balls across both innings. He has played a massive role in the draw. However, he didn't score a century. Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja scored a hundred each," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"But KL Rahul has become such an important player in the Indian Test team in the past few years, and he deserves it. He is a senior player of this Indian team, and he plays with that responsibility. I have said this before: if leaving the ball is an art, Rahul is the artist," Pathan added.

Rahul blazed his way to an elite list and became the second Asian opener to aggregate 500-plus runs in a Test series in England, after legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar (542 in 1979). He's also the second visiting opener to achieve that milestone in England in the 21st century after former South Africa opener Graeme Smith (714 runs in 2003).

In four Tests, the 33-year-old has garnered 511 runs at a stellar average of 63.87 while striking at 51.20, including two hundreds and as many half-centuries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
SC grants relief to Olympic shuttler in forgery case
SC grants relief to Olympic shuttler in forgery case
Sidelined with broken foot but Pant in high spirits!
Sidelined with broken foot but Pant in high spirits!
Khaleel second Indian to quit County C'ship mid season
Khaleel second Indian to quit County C'ship mid season
Hope this is just the start: Divya after historic win
Hope this is just the start: Divya after historic win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Veggie Fried Rice: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

VIDEOS

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa1:34

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya...

Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur1:29

Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur

'Well coordinated strikes': Rajnath reveals Ops Sindoor's success 2:21

'Well coordinated strikes': Rajnath reveals Ops Sindoor's...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD