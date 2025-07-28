Why Sidhu feels Jadeja is good but not good enough!

"Kapil was a bowling all-rounder, yet he won a lot of overseas Tests for India."

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja fought hard with a valiant 61 in the third Test against England at Lord's which India lost by 22 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday criticised India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his inability to handle pressure and win overseas Test matches.

Jadeja played a gutsy knock of 107 not out in the fourth Test against England in Manchester, helping India secure a draw. He and Washington Sundar both scored centuries, leading a remarkable fightback after India faced a large first-innings deficit. Their partnership, especially on the final day, was crucial in saving the match and keeping the series alive.

Sidhu pointed out that Jadeja's failure to close out games in overseas conditions has been a major issue confronting Team India. To substantiate his claim, the former opener cited the example of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev who had singlehandedly won many Tests abroad.

"I have praised Jadeja a lot. Kapil was a bowling all-rounder, yet he won a lot of overseas Tests for India. Jadeja has done well in the supporting role away from home. He bowls his overs quickly and tightly, but is unable to win Test matches," Sidhu said on his YouTube channel.

Jadeja's approach in the third Test at Lord's, which India lost by 22 runs, had drawn flak from different quarters. Although the 36-year-old southpaw fought hard with tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, he refrained from taking risks even when the target was a few hits away.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was among those who felt India would have won the third Test and gone a 2-1 up in the series had Jadeja shown some intent.