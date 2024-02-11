News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » U19 Final: India's captain reveals mistakes, rash shots

U19 Final: India's captain reveals mistakes, rash shots

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 11, 2024 23:06 IST
We played rash shots, couldn't execute plans: Uday Saharan

Uday Saharan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC World Cup/X

India skipper Uday Saharan admitted that his batters faltered in their execution and paid the price for playing rash shots in a heartbreaking 79-run loss to Australia in the U-19 World Cup final in Benoni on Sunday.

Set 254 to win, India cut a sorry figure with the bat as they were all out for 174 in 43.5 overs.

Opener Adarsh Singh (47) and number 8 Murugan Abhishek (42) were the only Indian batters who showed the stomach to fight as the title slipped out of their hands.

 

"We played a few rash shots, couldn't spend more time at the crease. We had prepared, but couldn't execute," said Saharan during the post-match presentation.

While India faltered in the final step, skipper Saharan praised the team for their impressive run in the tournament.

"It was a very good tournament. I am very proud of the boys, they all played very well. They all showed great fighting spirit from the start, very proud of them," he said.

"We got to learn a lot from the start to now. From the coaching staff to the games, learned a lot. Now we just need to keep learning more and move ahead."

For Australia it was their fourth U-19 World Cup title.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
