Maxwell Joins Elite Club: Equals Rohit with fifth T20I ton

Photographs: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Glenn Maxwell lit up the Adelaide Oval with a scintillating performance, crafting his fifth T20I century in a display of sheer dominance against West Indies on Sunday.

Stepping onto the crease at No 4 amidst a wobbly start for Australia, Maxwell showcased resilience from the get-go, albeit with a stroke of luck as he top-edged a hook shot early on.

With the departure of David Warner soon after, Australia faced a moment of vulnerability. However, Maxwell's bat wielded magic as he launched a relentless assault, beginning with a colossal six off Akeal Hosein that set the tone for his remarkable innings.

The boundaries flowed freely as Maxwell treated the crowd to a spectacle, dispatching the ball to all corners of the ground.

Rovman Powell bore the brunt of Maxwell's onslaught, conceding four boundaries in an over that signified the Victorian's insatiable hunger for runs.

Maxwell's fifty arrived in a mere 25 balls, a testament to his explosive batting prowess. Yet, he refused to relent, accelerating further to reach the coveted century milestone in just 25 more deliveries.

His unbeaten 120 not out not only propelled Australia past the 200-run mark but also etched his name alongside Rohit Sharma, sharing the record for the most T20I centuries in men's cricket.

In a display of unparalleled power-hitting, Maxwell's innings stands as the fifth-highest individual score by an Australian in Men's T20Is, underscoring his significance as a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game.