What is common between Gill, Jaiswal and Maphaka?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC

South Africa's Kwena Maphaka has left an indelible mark on the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, earning the prestigious Player of the Tournament accolade.

Maphaka's exceptional pace and record-breaking 21 wickets set him apart from his peers, narrowly missing the tournament record by just one scalp, previously held by Bangladesh's Enamul Haque Jr in 2014.

This 17-year-old sensation carved his own niche in history, securing a unique record with three five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the tournament.

Maphaka's remarkable achievement places him in the esteemed company of past Player of the Tournament recipients, including his compatriot Dewald Brevis, who claimed the honour in the last edition for a record-breaking run tally.

In 2020, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the maximum runs to bag the coveted award.

The future looks bright for Maphaka as he joins the elite list of cricketing talents like Shubman Gill, who won in 2018, and left an unforgettable mark on the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.