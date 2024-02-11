News
What is common between Gill, Jaiswal and Maphaka?

What is common between Gill, Jaiswal and Maphaka?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 11, 2024 21:48 IST
Kwena Maphaka

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC

South Africa's Kwena Maphaka has left an indelible mark on the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, earning the prestigious Player of the Tournament accolade.

Maphaka's exceptional pace and record-breaking 21 wickets set him apart from his peers, narrowly missing the tournament record by just one scalp, previously held by Bangladesh's Enamul Haque Jr in 2014.

 

This 17-year-old sensation carved his own niche in history, securing a unique record with three five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the tournament.

Maphaka's remarkable achievement places him in the esteemed company of past Player of the Tournament recipients, including his compatriot Dewald Brevis, who claimed the honour in the last edition for a record-breaking run tally.

In 2020, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the maximum runs to bag the coveted award.

The future looks bright for Maphaka as he joins the elite list of cricketing talents like Shubman Gill, who won in 2018, and left an unforgettable mark on the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

REDIFF CRICKET
Tejaswin dominates Belgium meet with 2.23m leap
Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna
How Bumrah stole the show with a masterclass in swing
Boxing: Amit, Sachin strike gold; Nikhat bags silver
ISI trained ULFA men, tried to appease Baruah: Book
EPL: Arsenal hit West Ham for six
Pak courts flooded with challenges to poll results

England's Tour Of India 2024

PHOTOS: Australia are new U19 World Cup Champions

Maxwell joins elite club: Equals Rohit's feat

