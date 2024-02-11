News
U19 PHOTOS: Australia's 253 set stage for finale

U19 PHOTOS: Australia's 253 set stage for finale

Source: PTI
February 11, 2024 17:37 IST
Harjas Singh

IMAGE: Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks during their partnership. Photograph: ICC/X

Indian pacers Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari struck timely blows but Australia still managed to post a competitive 253 for seven in the Under-19 World Cup title clash in Benoni, South Africa, on Sunday.

Quite understandably, Australia chose to bat first in a pressure match but their batsmen, except Harjas Singh who made a 55 (64b, 3x4, 3x6) could not build on the starts on a rather easy-paced pitch.

 

Limbani (3/38), who worked up a fair clip from the pitch, bowled opener Sam Konstas with a lovely in-coming delivery to deny the Aussies a quick start as they have done often in this tournament.

But the Australians found stability through Harry Dixon (42, 56 balls) and skipper Hugh Weibgen (48, 66 balls).

Raj Limbani

IMAGE: Raj Limbani celebrates after taking the wicket of Ryan Hicks. Photograph: ICC/X

Dixon, in fact, started off in a blazing fashion, hammering left-arm pacer Tiwari (2/63) for 4, 6, 4 in the second over, but he settled into a more sedate rhythm in the company of Weibgen.

The hallmark of their second-wicket alliance that worth 78 runs in 18.1 overs, was the way they played the Indian spinners, a massive restrictive force throughout this showpiece.

There were no big hits but Dixon and Weibgen managed to push the scoreboard forward with those singles and twos without taking any undue risks.

Just as the stand was coasting along, Indian captain Uday Saharan threw the ball to Tiwari, who was withdrawn after an expensive first spell.

Harjas Singh

IMAGE: Saumy Pandey celebrates the wicket of Harjas Singh. Photograph: ICC/X

Tiwari answered his leader's call in the perfect fashion getting rid of a set Weibgen, whose drive away from the body nestled in the hands of Musheer Khan at point.

The left-arm quick dismissed Dixon two overs later to bring India back into the game.

The left-handed Aussie opener had to check his shot at the last minute as Tiwari's back-of-the-hand slower ball caught him in two minds, and Murugan Abishek completed a fine tumbling catch inside the circle.

The Aussies were 99 for three then. But Harjas and Ryan Hicks (20) added 66 runs in 11.2 overs for the fourth wicket to keep their team's innings going.

Naman Tiwari

IMAGE: Naman Tiwari celebrates the wicket of Harry Dixon. Photograph: ICC/X

Harjas, who till now averaged just eight in this event, looked to struggle early on as he made just five runs off the first 20 balls.

But a six and four in successive balls off off-spinner Priyanshu Moliya gave him the much-needed confidence.

The left-hander was a transformed player from that point onwards and nullified the off-breaks of Abhishek with a series of sweeps and slog-sweeps, and two of them landed deep inside the stands for maximums.

U19 World Cup

IMAGE: Australia captain Hugh Weibgen bats. Photograph: ICC/X

Harjas completed his first fifty of the tournament with a four off Tiwari to long-off but failed to stay longer as another attempt to sweep left-arm spinner Saumey Pandey saw him getting adjudged leg-before.

Raf MacMillan too departed soon as the Australians were slipped to 187 for six, but Oliver Peake (46 not out off 43 balls) and Charlie Anderson (13) added precious 34 runs for the seventh-wicket.

Limbani, who seemed to struggle his hamstring in the latter stages of his spell, returned to dismiss Anderson but the Aussies still managed to reach a healthy total as they made 66 off final 10 overs. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

