News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » U-19 Asia Cup: India meet Pak on Dec 10

U-19 Asia Cup: India meet Pak on Dec 10

Source: PTI
December 06, 2023 15:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uday Saharan will lead India at the under-19 Asia Cup

IMAGE: Uday Saharan will lead India at the under-19 Asia Cup. Photograph: Uday Saharan/Instagram

India will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai on Friday, December 8.

 

Pakistan will play Nepal in the other match on the opening day of the tournament.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on Sunday, December 10.

Eight teams will compete for the top prize in the 50-over event which is being hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The teams have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan are placed in Group A.

Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals which will be played on December 15.

The tournament final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on December 17. All group matches and semi-finals will be played at the ICC Academy Ovals 1 and 2.

All tournament matches will begin at 9:30 am local time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Du Plessis Eyes T20 World Cup Return
Du Plessis Eyes T20 World Cup Return
Pace Bowler Sakariya Is Bowled!
Pace Bowler Sakariya Is Bowled!
Should Selectors Stick With The Old Or...
Should Selectors Stick With The Old Or...
The World's Most Expensive Handbag
The World's Most Expensive Handbag
Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!
Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!
Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world No.1
Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world No.1
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

SEE: Pant Gets Ready For IPL Comeback

SEE: Pant Gets Ready For IPL Comeback

Why RCB Must Buy Starc, Mujeeb

Why RCB Must Buy Starc, Mujeeb

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances