Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why RCB Must Buy Starc, Mujeeb

Why RCB Must Buy Starc, Mujeeb

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 06, 2023 11:20 IST
Mitchell Starc and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc, who has previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will be valuable assets for RCB, says Irfan Pathan. Photographs: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives; BCCI
 

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19 for the upcoming season, former India pacer Irfan Pathan has given some pointers to trophy-starved Royal Challengers Bangalore and said they need to sort out their bowling for IPL 2024.

'If you look at their squad, with Cameron Green coming in, they have their biggest headache sorted. The middle muddle is sorted. They will have to sort out their bowling,' Irfan said on the Star Sports channel.

'If they can get (Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu) Hasaranga back at a cheaper price, well and good. If not, they can go for guys like (Afghan spinner) Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Mujeeb is a guy who can actually take the pitch away from the equation. He is a mystery bowler who can bowl with the new ball and he can be pretty handy in those sorts of tough conditions for bowlers,' Pathan said.

'I really think you might see Mitchell Starc playing for RCB because he was there before,' Irfan added. 'They would want him there as well because, being a left-armer, bowling 140-plus, having that extra pace on those types of pitches at the Chinnaswamy stadium will be of utmost importance for RCB.'

1,166 players have registered for the auction. RCB will enter the auction with a budget of Rs 23.25 crore (Rs 232.5 million).

REDIFF CRICKET
